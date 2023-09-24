Broncos' Russell Wilson on Dolphins Loss: 'Never Experienced That' Playing Football

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a 12-season veteran, but watching the Miami Dolphins rack up the most offensive yards in modern NFL history was still a new experience.

"I've never experienced that on a football field, but we have to focus on what's in front of us," Wilson said after the game, per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

The Dolphins recorded 726 offensive yards Sunday afternoon en route to winning 70-20. The Broncos are now off to an 0-3 season start for the eighth time in franchise history.

