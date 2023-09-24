Jets' Robert Saleh Backs Zach Wilson as QB: 'Would Help If We Could Help Around Him'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It was a tough Sunday for the New York Jets.

The team fell to 1-2 on the season after losing to the New England Patriots 15-10 at MetLife Stadium. The game was surely winnable for New York, given the Patriots 0-2 start to the season and the defense only surrendering 13 points to the Patriots offense.

The Jets offense was the team's issue and the play of quarterback Zach Wilson was the subject of scrutiny. He went 18-of-36 for 157 yards and took a crucial safety in the final minutes that further made a comeback look unlikely.

The futility had some calling for the team to make a change at the position, but head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson "gives us the best chance to win" and that the team needs to make plays around him

"It would help if we could help around him, in terms of the way we play," Saleh told reporters. "It just wasn't good enough, from coaching to players to all of it."

Saleh also said that Wilson was "fine" and that he would remain the team's starter. Wilson took responsibility himself, saying he needs to "find a way to play better."

The rough start to the season comes after an offseason full of expectations for the franchise. The Jets acquired four-time MVP in the offseason and were a favorite to potentially crash the playoff party, but Rodgers season ended after four plays when he went down with a torn Achilles.

This meant the offense would turn to Wilson and that should not have been a disaster. Wilson was the No. 2 pick in 2021 and expected to be the one to lead the team back to prominence. Instead he went on to have two rough seasons and the team needed to make a move.

Still, the hope was that Rodgers could be a mentor for Wilson and that the limited time they had together would make a difference. Also, Wilson was able to not sink the team in its victory over the Buffalo Bills following Rodgers' injury, so hopes for improvement were there.