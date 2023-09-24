NFL World Erupts as Dolphins Make History with 70 Points vs. Russell Wilson, Broncos

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

There was a three-hour-long scoring party in South Florida on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium where the Miami Dolphins made history by scoring 70 points in a demolition of the Denver Broncos.

Coach Mike McDaniels' squad was hitting the conga all the way to the end zone all afternoon long as the Broncos were incapable of stopping the league's most unstoppable offense.

And it could've been worse.

Miami was just three points shy of breaking the NFL's all-time scoring record for a single game, set in 1966 when Washington put up 72 points against the New York Giants.

The Dolphins did break the league's total yards record for a single game by racking up 726 yards of offense. They also crushed the franchise's scoring record of 55 points which was set all the way back in 1977 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Every facet of the Dolphins' offense was perfect Sunday with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing 309 yards and four touchdowns. His backup Mike White even got in on the fun, throwing a touchdown of his own.

Tyreek Hill was his typical mercurial self, catching nine passes for 157 yards and a score.

But the true star of the afternoon was rookie running back De'Von Achane, who racked up 203 yards and four total touchdowns in his first meaningful action of the campaign.

Everyone got in on the fun Sunday and NFL fans were loving every second of it.

Following Sunday's performance, the Dolphins should be viewed as not only the NFL's best team but its scariest as well. There just don't seem to be any answers to stopping that buzzsaw of an offense.