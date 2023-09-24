X

    NFL World Erupts as Dolphins Make History with 70 Points vs. Russell Wilson, Broncos

    Francisco RosaSeptember 24, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with Zach Sieler #92 of the Miami Dolphins after a Miami touchdown during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    There was a three-hour-long scoring party in South Florida on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium where the Miami Dolphins made history by scoring 70 points in a demolition of the Denver Broncos.

    Coach Mike McDaniels' squad was hitting the conga all the way to the end zone all afternoon long as the Broncos were incapable of stopping the league's most unstoppable offense.

    And it could've been worse.

    Miami was just three points shy of breaking the NFL's all-time scoring record for a single game, set in 1966 when Washington put up 72 points against the New York Giants.

    The Dolphins did break the league's total yards record for a single game by racking up 726 yards of offense. They also crushed the franchise's scoring record of 55 points which was set all the way back in 1977 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

    Every facet of the Dolphins' offense was perfect Sunday with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing 309 yards and four touchdowns. His backup Mike White even got in on the fun, throwing a touchdown of his own.

    Tyreek Hill was his typical mercurial self, catching nine passes for 157 yards and a score.

    But the true star of the afternoon was rookie running back De'Von Achane, who racked up 203 yards and four total touchdowns in his first meaningful action of the campaign.

    Everyone got in on the fun Sunday and NFL fans were loving every second of it.

    NFL @NFL

    DEVON ACHANE 67-YARD TD<br><br>THE DOLPHINS HAVE 70 POINTS.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/bZOSLxVaoa">pic.twitter.com/bZOSLxVaoa</a>

    Mike Cugno @MikeCugnoCBS4

    The Dolphins are a bit of a vibe right now <a href="https://t.co/Ifvaqar1Zo">pic.twitter.com/Ifvaqar1Zo</a>

    ESPN @espn

    The Dolphins have officially scored the most points in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/NZttmJrOhE">pic.twitter.com/NZttmJrOhE</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Have mercy Miami 😬<br><br>The Dolphins have scored SEVENTY POINTS against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. There's still time left in the fourth quarter.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a><a href="https://t.co/E3CJePABFD">pic.twitter.com/E3CJePABFD</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Dolphins fans are chanting "3 MORE POINTS" in lower bowl near the field. <br><br>Dolphins have 70 points. NFL all-time record is 72.

    Omar Kelly @OmarKelly

    The Dolphins just set a NFL record for yards in a game.

    Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen

    The Dolphins just put up 70 points. <a href="https://t.co/w2fm5JDfiC">pic.twitter.com/w2fm5JDfiC</a>

    Omar Kelly @OmarKelly

    The Dolphins have set a franchise record for points and yardage today. <br><br>All of Dan Marino's record for one game are gone. <a href="https://t.co/BqzM2c6w1B">pic.twitter.com/BqzM2c6w1B</a>

    Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ @5ReasonsSports

    The Miami Dolphins have 726 total yards.<br><br>That's an all-time NFL record.

    Big E @ian693

    Fans who have stayed to watch the Miami Dolphins game to the end are chanting "We want the record"!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/ONca1tg3N2">pic.twitter.com/ONca1tg3N2</a>

    Fan Marino @FanMarino72

    2nd half Highlights for the Dolphins and Broncos game <a href="https://t.co/f0AhVR2QTV">pic.twitter.com/f0AhVR2QTV</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Recap of the Miami Dolphins-Broncos game <a href="https://t.co/hFHBaIZogp">pic.twitter.com/hFHBaIZogp</a>

    Smoke @nickysmokess

    It's a great day to be a Miami Dolphin <a href="https://t.co/1KiOLkHj6B">pic.twitter.com/1KiOLkHj6B</a>

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    Dolphins fans, who were chanting "Three more points!" now boo the decision to kneel on fourth down when Miami could've kicked FG for NFL record in points.

    Jon Bois @jon_bois

    if the dolphins score another touchdown they're going to break the scorigami chart, which only goes up to 73 <a href="https://t.co/IWEUnC0tHE">pic.twitter.com/IWEUnC0tHE</a>

    jeremy taché @jeremytache

    I don't even know what to tweet. <br><br>The Dolphins have broken my brain and I don't know what sports even are anymore. <br><br>This is divine.

    SB Nation @SBNation

    The Dolphins were THIS close to setting an NFL record against the Broncos 😮 <a href="https://t.co/2wUN7SAAfU">pic.twitter.com/2wUN7SAAfU</a>

    Following Sunday's performance, the Dolphins should be viewed as not only the NFL's best team but its scariest as well. There just don't seem to be any answers to stopping that buzzsaw of an offense.

    They'll be taking on another explosive squad next week in division rival Buffalo Bills and will look to keep the good vibes rolling.