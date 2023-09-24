Report: Chargers' Mike Williams Out for Season with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams reportedly will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that it was feared that Williams had suffered a "significant" knee injury:

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted, Williams was carted off the field following the injury in the third quarter. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Williams was carted to the team bus after the game, and noted that the wideout's leg was in a brace. Pelissero also reported Williams would have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Williams was in the midst of a stellar game prior to his injury, racking up seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his first time reaching the end zone this season, and he caught the 49-yard touchdown on a pass from fellow receiver Keenan Allen.

Losing Williams for the rest of the game would be a tough blow for a Chargers team that is still seeking its first win this season. The 28-year-old entered the game ranked second on the team with 12 catches and 128 receiving yards.

Los Angeles star quarterback Justin Herbert will likely continue to rely on Allen in the passing attack, as the five-time Pro Bowler is in the midst of a monster game. Thanks to his touchdown pass to Williams, Allen is now the second player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards while also recording a 40-yard TD pass in the same game, joining Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.