3 Takeaways from Broncos' Week 3 Loss vs. Dolphins

2 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Payton was hired to help "fix" Wilson, who had a career-worst campaign under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022. The nine-time Pro Bowler threw only 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posting a passer rating of just 84.4 last season.



Wilson has looked and played better under Payton. He came into Week 3 with five touchdowns, one interception and a 108.5 rating.

"My impression after watching Wilson's first two games this season is that he doesn't look all that different from the guy who helped make the Seahawks one of the best teams of the 2010s," The Ringer's Danny Kelly wrote on Thursday.



He wasn't as good on Sunday (83.9 rating), but Wilson did top 300 passing yards and threw his sixth touchdown pass of the season. Quarterback play wasn't the biggest reason why Denver got blown out on Sunday.



The reality is, though, that Wilson still isn't playing well enough to lift a Broncos team that lacks offensive playmakers and has serious issues on the other side of the ball.



Of course, Wilson rarely carried the Seattle Seahawks during his Pro Bowl run. He played great, but he often benefited from an efficient defense, a strong running game and elite pass-catchers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

