3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 3 Win vs. Jets

3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 3 Win vs. JetsSeptember 25, 2023
The New England Patriots found their first win of the 2023 season on Sunday, holding off the New York Jets in a defensive battle.
New England didn't put many points on the board, but it did a good job of controlling the tempo while limiting Zach Wilson and the Jets. It wasn't pretty—AFC East games often aren't—but the Patriots have extended their streak against the Jets.
New York last beat New England in 2015.
Here are our biggest takeaways from the Patriots' 15-10 win over the Jets in Week 3.
Bill O'Brien Is Helping Mac Jones
New England wasn't able to run up the score against a stingy Jets defense, but it did produce 356 yards. Quarterback Mac Jones continues to look more like the Pro Bowler he was as a rookie than the inconsistent quarterback he was last season.
Jones wasn't perfect. He finished 15-of-29 for 201 yards and a touchdown, while the Patriots offense scored just three points after halftime. However, he avoided costly mistakes and didn't turn the ball over.
Through three weeks, Jones has passed for 748 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien deserves a lot of credit for installing a system in which Jones is very comfortable.
"The biggest difference [between] last year and this one for Mac Jones has been his play under pressure," ESPN's Mina Kimes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "...He has answers, belief in the offense, etc."
In terms of scoring, the Patriots offense still isn't markedly better than it was a year ago. Jones is playing a much better brand of ball, however, which is a huge positive for New England's long-term outlook at quarterback.
Ezekiel Elliott Continues to Produce
While the Patriots only added one field goal and a safety after intermission, they were able to grind out a win. New York had a chance late, but Wilson's desperation pass with time expiring fell incomplete.
New England's defense highlighted the victory, but the Patriots got plenty of help from a strong ground game.
The Jets came into Week 3 ranked ninth in yards per carry allowed. The Patriots compiled 157 hard-earned rushing yards against New York on Sunday. Ezekiel Elliott was particularly effective, averaging five yards per carry on 16 attempts.
Elliott continues to be a fine complement to starting back Rhamondre Stevenson. He recorded 12 carries and caught five passes for 56 scrimmage yards and four first downs over the first two weeks. With a game-high 80 rushing yards on Sunday, Elliott had his best game as a Patriot yet.
Winning with defense and ball control will likely be the Patriots' plan this season. Elliott, who was signed in mid-August, may not be the star he once was with the Dallas Cowboys. However, he was a terrific late addition for New England.
The Defense Can Put New England in Playoff Contention
Winning without an explosive offense is difficult in today's NFL, but the Patriots have the pieces to pull it off, especially on defense.
New England's defense was dominant on Sunday, allowing only 171 yards and two third-down conversions on 14 attempts. Wilson didn't commit a turnover, but he completed just 50 percent of his passes and was sacked three times.
Of course, with Wilson under center, a lot of defenses are likely to look good against New York.
The Patriots defensive numbers coming into the game—14th in yards allowed and 17th in points allowed—might not suggest that New England has an elite defense. However, it's important to note that the Patriots have also played two fantastic teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.
The Eagles and Dolphins combined for 49 points. The Dolphins just dropped 70 by themselves in Week 3.
The Patriots defense is good enough to keep New England in games against Super Bowl contenders like Philadelphia and Miami. It's good enough to shut down lesser teams like the Jets. The Patriots may only be 1-2, but if their defense continues to play like it has been, New England can work its way into the playoff picture.