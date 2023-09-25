3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 3 Win vs. Jets

1 of 3

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

New England wasn't able to run up the score against a stingy Jets defense, but it did produce 356 yards. Quarterback Mac Jones continues to look more like the Pro Bowler he was as a rookie than the inconsistent quarterback he was last season.



Jones wasn't perfect. He finished 15-of-29 for 201 yards and a touchdown, while the Patriots offense scored just three points after halftime. However, he avoided costly mistakes and didn't turn the ball over.



Through three weeks, Jones has passed for 748 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien deserves a lot of credit for installing a system in which Jones is very comfortable.



"The biggest difference [between] last year and this one for Mac Jones has been his play under pressure," ESPN's Mina Kimes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "...He has answers, belief in the offense, etc."