3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 3 Loss vs. Cardinals

While Diggs' absence was a major factor, the Cowboys didn't lose because of one player. Dallas has standout defenders like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, plus a slew of offensive playmakers.



This was still a game that Dallas should have won. Unfortunately, winning in the NFL is hard when a team can't get out of its own way.



In a lot of ways, the Cowboys beat themselves. They committed a whopping 13 penalties for 107 yards, turned it over on downs inside the five-yard line and got just six points from four second-half red-zone trips.

It was an all-around sloppy performance by the Cowboys, compounded by some questionable decision-making by McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott.



McCarthy's decision to go for it on 4th-and-3 in the third quarter instead of making it a five-point game was curious. Prescott's decision to throw into triple coverage in the end zone on Dallas' final drive was even more so.

