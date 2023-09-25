3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 3 Win vs. Saints

2 of 3

Love has some mighty big shoes to fill after taking the reins from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Time will tell if the 24-year-old can continue Green Bay's tradition of top-tier quarterback play, but he's passing the early eye test.



Coming into Week 3, Love led the NFL with six touchdown passes and a 118.7 quarterback rating. On Sunday, he faced a brutal Saints defense and a three-score deficit. While his numbers (22-of-44 for 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) weren't overly impressive, Love did what he needed to do to win.



After finishing the first half with only 74 yards, Love found his rhythm. He did toss a second-half pick, but he also led three fourth-quarter scoring drives to put the Packers ahead.



Statistics will draw attention, but true franchise quarterbacks find ways to overcome adversity and play their best in the biggest moments. Love did just that against New Orleans, and he embraced the challenge instead of shying away from it.



"Just to be able to stay poised and stay confident in what we're doing—to have that next-play mentality. It's not easy," Love told reporters after the game.

