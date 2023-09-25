3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 3 Win vs. Saints

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 3 Win vs. SaintsSeptember 25, 2023
The Green Bay Packers picked up their second win of the season on Sunday thanks to an epic comeback attempt and a little bit of good fortune.
Green Bay was down 17-0 to the New Orleans Saints when Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Backup Jameis Winston helped put New Orleans in position for a go-ahead field goal late, but Blake Grupe's 46-yard attempt was wide right.
Between those two key moments, Jordan Love and the Packers offense put 18 unanswered points on the board.
It wasn't the cleanest win for the Packers, but Green Bay will take it and the resulting 2-1 record. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Packers' 18-17 win over the Saints in Week 3.
Green Bay Has a Deep and Balanced Roster
The Packers were without several key players on Sunday, including running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Christian Watson. However, Green Bay was able to eke out a win because it has depth and a great all-around team.
AJ Dillon and Love did enough on the ground to keep the Saints honest. Pass-catchers like Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed delivered in key moments, and the Packers defense was once again quite good.
While Carr's injury certainly played a role in the outcome, the Packers still did a terrific job of limiting the Saints offense. New Orleans didn't score after Carr's exit, and the Saints compiled just 252 yards of offense and went 4-of-14 on third down.
This marks the third consecutive game in which the Packers have allowed 25 or fewer points. They continue to be solid against the run too (77 yards allowed on Sunday), which was a significant issue a year ago.
The Packers have the depth and the overall talent to navigate multiple injuries and still win. Once the roster is healthier, Green Bay could become a significant factor in the NFC playoff race.
Jordan Love Might Have the 'It' Factor
Love has some mighty big shoes to fill after taking the reins from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Time will tell if the 24-year-old can continue Green Bay's tradition of top-tier quarterback play, but he's passing the early eye test.
Coming into Week 3, Love led the NFL with six touchdown passes and a 118.7 quarterback rating. On Sunday, he faced a brutal Saints defense and a three-score deficit. While his numbers (22-of-44 for 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) weren't overly impressive, Love did what he needed to do to win.
After finishing the first half with only 74 yards, Love found his rhythm. He did toss a second-half pick, but he also led three fourth-quarter scoring drives to put the Packers ahead.
Statistics will draw attention, but true franchise quarterbacks find ways to overcome adversity and play their best in the biggest moments. Love did just that against New Orleans, and he embraced the challenge instead of shying away from it.
"Just to be able to stay poised and stay confident in what we're doing—to have that next-play mentality. It's not easy," Love told reporters after the game.
Love appears to have both the tools and the mental makeup to be a worthy successor to Rodgers.
Packers Young Pass-Catchers Paying Dividends
Rodgers had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022, thanks in large part to a lack of chemistry with young receivers like Romeo Doubs and Watson. Love hasn't had the same issue this year, and Green Bay's receiving corps is looking much better than many might have expected.
Doubs is now a proven playmaker, and he did his part with five catches, 73 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. However, the Packers also got big contributions from rookies like Reed, Musgrave and Dontayvion Wicks.
Green Bay once again passed on taking a receiver in the first round of the 2023 draft. However, they used a second-round pick on Musgrave, a second-round pick on Reed and a fifth-round pick on Wicks.
With Jones and Watson out, Love had to look to some of the team's youngest players, and they delivered in a big way. The three rookies combined for 13 catches and 157 yards.
Love's fourth-quarter play will dominate the headlines in Wisconsin this week. However, Green Bay's comeback victory probably wouldn't have happened if the Packers hadn't made sure to surround their quarterback with talented pass-catchers over draft weekend.