    Broncos Fans Losing Patience with Russell Wilson, Sean Payton After Dolphins Blowout

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 24, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos talks to Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Nathaniel Hackett had done "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" with the Broncos last season.

    Now that the 2023 Broncos are off to an 0-3 season start, that criticism is coming back around to Payton.

    Quarterback Russell Wilson's best performance of the season Sunday wasn't enough to prevent a historic 70-20 thrashing by the Miami Dolphins. That's the most points scored by a team in a single NFL game since 1966.

    The blowout was the final straw for some fans watching Payton, for whom the Broncos gave up a 2023 first-round pick to hire.

    DMac Wake @DMacWake316

    Now Sean Payton did all that talking about Hackett meanwhile they 3 scores down looking at going 0-3 to start the year......

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    I can't believe Sean Payton saw this team practice and still said what he said about Nathaniel Hackett

    Broadcast Rick @BrdcastMediaGuy

    Sean Payton probably should not have run his mouth about the prior coaches in Denver. What a stellar job he is doing with the Broncos lol.

    Curtis Rogers @AKidFromKent

    Sean Payton called Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL but at least Hackett won four games

    Joe Horns Cell Phone  @JoeHornsPhone

    Broncos fans - Sean you'll fix the team this year right? Last year was all bad coaching?<br><br>Sean Payton - <a href="https://t.co/HxFgLsTBgF">pic.twitter.com/HxFgLsTBgF</a>

    jason @PacmanJonez

    Sean Payton about to be 0-3. Broncos gave up a first round pick for him.

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Gonna assume a 25-point first-half lead is safe and say...<br><br>Sean Payton's first three games as Broncos coach: 0-3<br><br>Nathaniel "might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" Hackett's first three games as Broncos coach: 2-1

    Kinlayy.DB4L @_KinlayyG

    Sean payton said this team is close, close to what? The number 1 pick?

    Bad News Broncos 🧢 @BadNewsBroncos

    Sean Payton is gonna go back to Broadcasting by week 6

    Payton was also mocked by fans for saying Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was likely to be benched during the 2022 season. Tagovailoa completed 23 of 26 passes Sunday for 309 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

    Alejandro Solana @AlexMSolana

    September 2022: Sean Payton rips Tua and says he'll be benched for Teddy Bridgewater <br><br>September 2023: Tua goes 16/16 for 206, 2 TDs and 35 points IN A HALF vs Sean Payton <br><br>💀💀💀💀 <a href="https://t.co/mU1IFWfLRQ">pic.twitter.com/mU1IFWfLRQ</a>

    Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports @EthanJSkolnick

    Sean Payton said that Teddy Bridgewater would replace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB last season.<br><br>Bridgewater and Tua have the same number of incompletions for the Dolphins against Payton in today's first half:<br><br>0.

    The Saurus @TheSaurus831

    I wonder if Sean Payton regrets what he said about Tua right now

    Brandon Liguori @BrandonRLiguori

    Sean Payton had the audacity to speak negatively about Miami <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> QB Tua Tagovailoa a season ago, so Tua's response is putting up 49 points on Payton's team.

    Fans additionally had criticism of Payton for his hiring of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The Broncos defense surrendered 350 rushing yards to the Dolphins.

    Brian Renick🎙️ @brenick77

    How does Sean Payton NOT fire Vance Joseph this week after the first three games of the season?<br><br>This was one of the best defenses in the NFL under Ejiro Evero last season…

    Oliver Shooter @easyluckyfree84

    Sean Payton will still blame Russell Wilson for this in his press conference, he won't mention Vance Joseph at all.

    Joe Turner @Joe3O3

    Sean Payton is now calling a terrible game in solidarity with Vance Joseph.

    Don @TWM_Don

    The Broncos are decimated by injuries, but my god… Sean Payton may have no choice but to fire VJ on the flight home from Miami. This is out of control

    Matt @Den_Sports_News

    Top two errors of Sean Payton:<br>1. Hiring VJ<br>2. Letting Albert O go.

    Wilson connected on 23 of 38 passes for 306 passing yards, his highest total of the season so far. Nonetheless, the Broncos are now 4-14 in Wilson's 18 starts since the team traded two first-round picks to acquire him in 2022.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Russell Wilson's actually mostly been fine in this game. He's definitely not the problem for the Broncos right now. <a href="https://t.co/odoQsDYdLw">https://t.co/odoQsDYdLw</a>

    BIG STEPPA 🦍 @Seanjeann

    the hard truth...Russell Wilson was NEVER the problem in denver

    👉🏼DukeCityMágico @JamesSevero

    I want to go on record before the second half begins; This is not Russell Wilson's fault

    liv @livmoods

    RUSSELL WILSON IS NOT THE PROBLEM

    Joe Pleasant @iamJoePleasant

    This loss is the best thing for Russell Wilson. He can be like " at least I didn't give up 70." 🤣😂

    Ñick @nicknexxdoor

    Broncos defense has been terrible to start the season..I can't even blame Russell Wilson

    Marlon @ItsRaineyDoe

    Broncos issues way more than Russell Wilson

    Tone @ToneAmezcua

    Russell Wilson isn't playing bad, not his fault this defense is just absolutely awful right now

    lou jr @A1_Detective

    Russell Wilson's team is betraying him today

    Wilson, Payton and the Broncos will continue fighting for their first win of the season next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are meanwhile looking for their own opening victory of 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon.