Photo: Bills' Stefon Diggs Honors Brother Trevon After Cowboys Star's Knee Injury

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs honored his younger brother in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

He included a message to Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs on his eyeblack while preparing to play the Washington Commanders.

Trevon's son, Aaiden, is also on hand to watch his uncle play:

Trevon suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, which ends his season after just two games. He had four tackles, one interception and three passes defended to open the year.