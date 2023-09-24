X

    Photo: Bills' Stefon Diggs Honors Brother Trevon After Cowboys Star's Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys and NFC and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC talk during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs honored his younger brother in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

    He included a message to Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs on his eyeblack while preparing to play the Washington Commanders.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Stefon Diggs pays tribute to his brother on his eye black following Trevon's ACL injury 🙏<br><br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/pLIM0ZmhKK">pic.twitter.com/pLIM0ZmhKK</a>

    Trevon's son, Aaiden, is also on hand to watch his uncle play:

    Dan Fetes @danfetes

    ADORABLE CONTENT ALERT: <br><br>Stefon Diggs throwing a touchdown pass to his nephew, Aaiden (Trevon Diggs son)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/vjSZYQSkpX">pic.twitter.com/vjSZYQSkpX</a>

    Matt Parrino @MattParrino

    Aaiden Diggs, Trevon Diggs' son, is here to watch uncle Stef today. He caught a TD from Stefon pregame and told our own Josh Reed that the Bills are going to win today. <a href="https://t.co/eS48Tm1v7B">pic.twitter.com/eS48Tm1v7B</a>

    Trevon suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, which ends his season after just two games. He had four tackles, one interception and three passes defended to open the year.

    The 25-year-old's injury was a tough blow for a Cowboys defense that's shaping up to be the best in the NFL.