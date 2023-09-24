Photo: Bills' Stefon Diggs Honors Brother Trevon After Cowboys Star's Knee Injury

Photo: Bills' Stefon Diggs Honors Brother Trevon After Cowboys Star's Knee InjurySeptember 24, 2023
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs honored his younger brother in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
He included a message to Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs on his eyeblack while preparing to play the Washington Commanders.
Trevon's son, Aaiden, is also on hand to watch his uncle play:
Trevon suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, which ends his season after just two games. He had four tackles, one interception and three passes defended to open the year.
The 25-year-old's injury was a tough blow for a Cowboys defense that's shaping up to be the best in the NFL.