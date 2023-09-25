4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 228

1 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mateusz Gamrot is in a tough spot.

On the surface, the No. 7 lightweight's three-fight win streak looks great. In fact, that's one of the better streaks in the division, as far as the numbers are concerned. Yet his win over Fiziev was dubious, and so were his recent decision wins over Arman Tsarukyan and Jalin Turner.

That makes his post-fight callout of Charles Oliveira a bit of a reach. First and foremost, Oliveira is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title next month, and while he is the underdog, he could certainly spring the upset. Furthermore, if Oliveira loses to Makhachev as Gamrot expects, it seems far more likely that he fights a bigger name like Dustin Poirier.

With Oliveira seemingly off the table, Gamrot could angle for a fight with Justin Gaethje, who is also on a nice streak, but Gaethje will most likely be next for the Makhachev-Oliveira winner, so that's probably not going to happen either.

Long story short, Gamrot is not likely to get a big step up in competition just yet and will more likely have to settle for a fight with somebody closer to him in the rankings. Our pick of the scant options available is No. 9-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker, who is riding back-to-back wins over Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner, and is due for a bit of a step up.