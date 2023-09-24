Police: Man Dies from Neck Laceration While Working on Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Prep

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

A worker helping to prepare for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix died after suffering a "major laceration" to his neck, according to authorities (h/t Meredith Deliso of ABC News ).

It is unclear how the man suffered the fatal injury. Authorities were called to the Bellagio Fountains at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

The race, which will take place on Nov. 18, will go through the Las Vegas Strip, where many of the city's most famous casinos and landmarks are located.



The race will feature a 3.8-mile track in total.