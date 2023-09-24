TMZ: NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child Aren't NFL Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

The dream of a 90s pop group Super Bowl halftime show is dead.

TMZ Sports reported on Sunday morning that NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and Destiny's Child will not be this season's performers despite internet rumors to the contrary.

Rumors began popping up that the pop legends would come together for a megashow following NSYNC's reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The TMZ report says the NFL has not even approached the groups about potentially performing together, so this rumor appears to be a social media fabrication.

Hours later, Usher was officially revealed as the halftime performer for this season's Super Bowl:

NSYNC is set to release their first song together since 2001 later this month. The group announced a comeback for a one-off single, "Better Place," for the soundtrack for the upcoming Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

Destiny's Child previously reunited at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show but has not released an album together since 2004.