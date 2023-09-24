Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Leave Fans Stunned by Late Collapse in Loss to Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It looked like Notre Dame had done enough.

The No. 9 Fighting Irish seemed to be on the precipice of the program's biggest win this decade after a big defensive stop late in the fourth quarter against No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday night with a 14-10 lead and just a few minutes remaining.

And then it all went wrong.

A poor offensive drive led to Ohio State getting the ball back with enough time to get within scoring range and punch the game-winning touchdown in against a gassed Notre Dame defense with just a second remaining.

It was the type of collapse Notre Dame Stadium hadn't seen since the "Bush Push" game in 2005 vs. USC.

The Fighting Irish's defense was elite for most of the night, and quarterback Sam Hartman had a relatively clean game, throwing for 175 yards and a clutch touchdown against arguably the nation's best defense in Ohio State.

But none of it was enough as Notre Dame still couldn't get it done.

And college football fans were not hesitant to call them out.

While Saturday's result will certainly be a tough hit to the Fighting Irish's CFP hopes, they still have a number of opportunities coming up to make their case to the committee, namely a marquee matchup against No. 5 USC on Oct. 14.