    Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Leave Fans Stunned by Late Collapse in Loss to Ohio State

    Francisco RosaSeptember 24, 2023

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks a tackle from Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    It looked like Notre Dame had done enough.

    The No. 9 Fighting Irish seemed to be on the precipice of the program's biggest win this decade after a big defensive stop late in the fourth quarter against No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday night with a 14-10 lead and just a few minutes remaining.

    And then it all went wrong.

    A poor offensive drive led to Ohio State getting the ball back with enough time to get within scoring range and punch the game-winning touchdown in against a gassed Notre Dame defense with just a second remaining.

    It was the type of collapse Notre Dame Stadium hadn't seen since the "Bush Push" game in 2005 vs. USC.

    The Fighting Irish's defense was elite for most of the night, and quarterback Sam Hartman had a relatively clean game, throwing for 175 yards and a clutch touchdown against arguably the nation's best defense in Ohio State.

    But none of it was enough as Notre Dame still couldn't get it done.

    And college football fans were not hesitant to call them out.

    Jace⚜️ @CoraRollinsSZN

    Notre Dame choke😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/HZunLRm5zt">pic.twitter.com/HZunLRm5zt</a>

    @FlockVerse

    Notre Dame's Defense under 2 minutes Vs. Ohio State <a href="https://t.co/1vlBYL1eCO">pic.twitter.com/1vlBYL1eCO</a>

    Andrew @aterry65

    Notre Dame when the game is on the line <a href="https://t.co/ZvHLFYHSk1">pic.twitter.com/ZvHLFYHSk1</a>

    Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44

    Notre Dame fans after Ohio State won: <a href="https://t.co/Q0cRQ2cWiG">pic.twitter.com/Q0cRQ2cWiG</a>

    Mr. Ohio @MrOH1O

    Notre Dame fans really thought they were going to win <a href="https://t.co/hr0IlompXE">pic.twitter.com/hr0IlompXE</a>

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    Notre dame had the game. Dropped an int And also gave up the seam to Egbuka Gotta make those plays to win

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    OH WOW!!!!! THE GREATEST GAME WINNING DRIVE I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!!!! RUDY IS STUNNED. NOTRE DAME IS STUNNED. KYLE MCCORD HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS. CHIP TRAYANUM. WHAT A PLAY CALL. OH WOW. OH WOW. OH WOW. HOLY BUCKEYE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OHIO STATE WINS! OHIO STATE WINS! OHIO STATE WINS!

    ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ @Steve2duhO

    What did Notre Dame do with their 14-10 lead against Ohio State? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OSUvsND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OSUvsND</a> <a href="https://t.co/wW2O7UaKWq">pic.twitter.com/wW2O7UaKWq</a>

    〽️NateBige〽️ @NateBige

    This is why no one takes ND Serious……wtf kind of goal-line defense is this shit? 🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotreDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotreDame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bums?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bums</a> <a href="https://t.co/jQZszVUPqM">pic.twitter.com/jQZszVUPqM</a>

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    This was an incredible September game that just felt like it could be an NY6 game. So of course Notre Dame lost.

    John @iam_johnw

    Notre dame fans had to watch usc at the goal line and Ohio state at the goal line and lost both <a href="https://t.co/8XXfjcGKNz">pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz</a>

    Pilliam @chilliampilliam

    "Notre Dame, don't lose massive games"<br><br>Notre Dame: <a href="https://t.co/uIzpRHp6LQ">pic.twitter.com/uIzpRHp6LQ</a>

    Notre Dame Prime @NotreDame_Prime

    What are yours reasons as to why we lost?<br><br>The two missed INT's stand out the most

    Jake @JakeRepNY

    Every time I watch Notre Dame play in a big game <a href="https://t.co/8IvRCtICHI">pic.twitter.com/8IvRCtICHI</a>

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    WAIT! You have to see this!!! <br><br>Notre Dame played with *only 10 players* TWO PLAYS IN A ROW!!!<br><br>HOW DO YOU MAKE THIS MISTAKE!!??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OhioStateBuckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OhioStateBuckeyes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotreDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotreDame</a> <a href="https://t.co/UK70CMtkYt">pic.twitter.com/UK70CMtkYt</a>

    Mr. Ohio @MrOH1O

    Notre Dame remains winless against Ohio State since 1936 <a href="https://t.co/YzyteZV3mC">pic.twitter.com/YzyteZV3mC</a>

    While Saturday's result will certainly be a tough hit to the Fighting Irish's CFP hopes, they still have a number of opportunities coming up to make their case to the committee, namely a marquee matchup against No. 5 USC on Oct. 14.

    Notre Dame's next game will be on the road against No. 18 Duke.