Megan Rapinoe Says Activism 'Just as Important' as On-Field USWNT Accomplishments

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is set to play her final game representing America on Sunday in a friendly against South Africa at Chicago's Soldier Field, and the midfielder's career is full of memories she'll never forget.

While Rapinoe accomplished plenty on the field, she told reporters Saturday that her off-field accomplishments will have a much deeper impact.

"I think, yeah, by and a mile, what we've done off of the field, I think that has made such a lasting impact," Rapinoe said. "I was actually talking to Becky [Sauerbrunn] on the bus today, and just to think of obviously where the program has grown and where the federation has grown and where we pushed the federation to grow the sport in general."

Rapinoe added: "I think we've been a big part of pushing, talking about whether it's gay rights or racial justice or trans rights, more into every conversation around sports, in particular around women's sports. We've been such a driver of that and have made that just as important as what we are doing on the field. I think we really believe it is just as important."

Rapinoe, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden in July 2022, has been a major advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and racial equality during her career. She was also at the center of the USWNT's fight for equal pay with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

On the field, Rapinoe is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion (2015, 2019) and a 2012 Olympic gold medalist. She also ranks in the top 10 in USWNT history in both goals and assists.

One of the best years of her career came in 2019 when she won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the World Cup, The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year, the France Football Ballon d'Or and the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.