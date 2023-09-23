Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Not Fined by NFL for Hit That Injured Browns' Nick Chubb

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has not been fined for his Week 2 hit on Nick Chubb that left the Cleveland Browns running back with a season-ending knee injury.

Fitzpatrick assisted inside linebacker Cole Holcomb on a tackle of Chubb near the goal line in the second quarter of Monday's game between the Steelers and Browns—a 26-22 win for Pittsburgh.

The veteran safety delivered a low hit that resulted in Chubb's knee moving in an awkward direction. The Browns star is now headed for surgery and Cleveland will turn to Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt out of the backfield for the remainder of the year.

Fitzpatrick has been heavily criticized for the hit that left Chubb injured, but he has been adamant that it "wasn't intentional" while speaking with reporters this week.

"I'm a guy that is a competitor, that's going to go out there and play the game," Fitzpatrick said. "I'm chippy, I'm edgy, of course, but I'm not a dirty player. I'm not going to sit here and defend my character. I know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am. I played against him for the past five years, two times a year.

"And I love competing against him. He brings the best out of me, and I bring the best out of him. No chance that I would ever try and purposely injure somebody, always. It was an unfortunate event."