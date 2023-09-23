Jamaal Williams Put on IR by Saints; Out at Least 4 Games with Hamstring Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will be without their top two running backs Sunday after they had to place Jamaal Williams on injured reserve Saturday, causing him to miss at least the next four games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, 28, left Monday's game against the Carolina Panthers early with the injury and coach Dennis Allen said earlier in the week that he would miss "some time."

The Saints were already without star Alvin Kamara, who's been serving a three-game suspension to start the season. Williams was one of the team's big free agent signings this past offseason.

Williams was brought in from the Detroit Lions on a three-year deal and is one of the league's best goal-line threats, scoring a career and league-high 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 as he helped resurrect a struggling franchise.

He hasn't had too much of an injury history since entering the league in 2017, playing in at least 14 games in all but one season. Williams played in all 17 games for the Lions last year.

Williams has 27 carries for 74 yard thus far this season.

New Orleans was looking to Williams to be their lead back while Kamara got back on the gridiron and will now likely have to turn to Tony Jones Jr, who had two touchdowns against the Panthers, to take over for at least one game.