Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Ruled out for Week 3 vs. Broncos with Concussion

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in Week 3.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team was ruling out Waddle as a result of a concussion. The team elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Waddle left the Dolphins' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots after Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu delivered a helmet-on-helmet hit on Waddle in the fourth quarter.

Waddle entered the concussion protocol after the injury and had been listed as questionable this week.

Waddle was a limited participant in practice Friday but remains in the concussion protocol.

Waddle has been an excellent complement to wide receiver Tyreek Hill through two games in 2023, with eight receptions for 164 yards. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his two seasons and led the NFL in yards per reception in 2022 with 18.1.

The dynamic Dolphins offense will need to lean on receivers Braxton Berrios and River Cracaft to keep the pace up opposite Hill, with the experienced Chosen being another solid option.