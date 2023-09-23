NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow's Bengals Teammates Expect Him to Miss Rams Game with Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow's status for a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain, and his teammates don't appear to be too confident that he'll suit up.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's teammates expect him to be inactive for Monday's game against the Rams due to a calf injury, according to Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network.

Burrow was listed as questionable for Monday's game due to a calf injury that has limited him in practice this week. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters he could be a game-time decision.

"We'll see," Taylor said. "It's really day-to-day. We'll have conversations and see where it goes."

Burrow initially injured his calf during training camp and he was sidelined for about a month while recovering. He re-aggravated that injury in a 27-24 Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he didn't think Burrow would play against the Rams.



"If I had to guess, I would say no," Chase said when asked if he thought Burrow would play on Monday. "I'm saying no because I've been telling him no."

When Burrow initially injured his calf, Chase was vocal about his opinion on the matter, telling reporters that he told the quarterback not to return until he's 100 percent healthy so that he could preserve himself for the season.

"I told him that with all honesty I don't want him there," Chase said in August. "I sat out an extra game just to let my hip all the way heal up, and you don't want to cause no other problems later on in the season, and I told him as long as you're there after Week 5 and on, we're good brother."

Burrow, who signed a record-breaking five-year, $275 million extension earlier this month, has struggled through his first two games of the season as the Bengals sit last in the AFC North with an 0-2 record.

The 26-year-old has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Whether Burrow fully recovered from his initial calf injury remains unclear. Chase expressed doubt that his quarterback was 100 percent for Week 1 when asked by reporters on Friday.

If Burrow doesn't suit up, Jake Browning will be in line to make his first career NFL start. The 27-year-old played college football at Washington and went undrafted in 2019 before agreeing to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to begin his career.

Cincinnati also signed A.J. McCarron, who spent three seasons with the franchise from 2015-17, to a practice squad deal.