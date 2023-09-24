Steelers vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

Steelers vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNFSeptember 24, 2023
Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders each own 1-1 records. They could take much different paths from here, or they may be headed on a similar trajectory.
But only one of these two teams will be victorious in Week 3. On Sunday night, the Raiders are hosting the Steelers in a matchup of AFC teams seeking their second win of the year.
It's a bounce-back opportunity for Las Vegas, which lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 after previously winning its opener against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 before rebounding to beat the Cleveland Browns last week.
There could be some standout fantasy performances on both sides, which could lead to some difficult lineup decisions in daily fantasy. Here's a suggested lineup and analysis for those looking to get into the action on DraftKings for this Sunday night contest.
Suggested Lineup
Captain: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($17,400)
Flex: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Raiders ($10,200)
Flex: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($8,800)
Flex: Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($6,400)
Flex: Calvin Austin III, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers ($4,200)
Flex: Austin Hooper, TE, Las Vegas Raiders ($2,400)
Garoppolo, Adams Should Power Lineup
The best offensive player on either side of this matchup is Adams, who continues to be one of the top wide receivers in the league. The 30-year-old had six catches in each of the Raiders' first two games, and he had 84 yards and a touchdown last week vs. Buffalo.
Adams is the clear easy pick for the captain slot on DraftKings, as his ceiling is much higher than the other choices. He'll surely have a solid performance, but he could also put up huge numbers as the No. 1 weapon on Las Vegas' offense.
So it makes sense to also play Garoppolo, who hasn't yet been a huge factor in fantasy two games into his Raiders career. The 31-year-old QB has passed for 385 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions thus far.
But Garoppolo is more likely to put up impressive numbers than Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. So Garoppolo is the better QB play on Sunday night.
If Las Vegas is going to be victorious (and go on to have success the rest of the season), it needs Garoppolo to get the ball into Adams' hands as often as possible. It's clear that's been the game plan so far, as he's been targeted 17 total times.
That makes Adams and Garoppolo the best two players to build a lineup around, even though they'll cost a large percentage of your DFS budget. They should make it well worth it with their performance.
Both Steelers RBs Are Playable Options
The Steelers haven't had a ton of success running the football early this season. As a team, they have only 96 rushing yards through two games. But it may be only a matter of time before they get going.
Expect Harris and Warren to both be involved, as Pittsburgh has been utilizing each of its top two running backs thus far. Harris has 16 carries for 74 yards, while Warren has nine carries for 26 yards and nine catches for 78 yards.
Those numbers may not be too impressive, but it shows that the Steelers are trying to get the ball in the hands of both RBs. That's why both are playable options in daily fantasy, especially because Warren is available at a low cost.
Pittsburgh needs to be more effective on the ground, and that could be a focal point Sunday night against Las Vegas, which is allowing 138.5 rushing yards per game. It seems like a great opportunity for Harris and Warren to get going.
So capitalize on a potential breakout rushing performance by the Steelers and start both of their clear-cut top two running backs. They could be among the best performers from this Sunday night matchup.