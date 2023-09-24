Steelers vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

2 of 3

The best offensive player on either side of this matchup is Adams, who continues to be one of the top wide receivers in the league. The 30-year-old had six catches in each of the Raiders' first two games, and he had 84 yards and a touchdown last week vs. Buffalo.

Adams is the clear easy pick for the captain slot on DraftKings, as his ceiling is much higher than the other choices. He'll surely have a solid performance, but he could also put up huge numbers as the No. 1 weapon on Las Vegas' offense.

So it makes sense to also play Garoppolo, who hasn't yet been a huge factor in fantasy two games into his Raiders career. The 31-year-old QB has passed for 385 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions thus far.

But Garoppolo is more likely to put up impressive numbers than Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. So Garoppolo is the better QB play on Sunday night.

If Las Vegas is going to be victorious (and go on to have success the rest of the season), it needs Garoppolo to get the ball into Adams' hands as often as possible. It's clear that's been the game plan so far, as he's been targeted 17 total times.