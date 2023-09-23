Report: Bears' Justin Fields Apologized to OC, QBs Coach for 'Coaching' Comments

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reportedly apologized to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko for his comments on the team's coaching this week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Fields "apologized for any misunderstanding and made clear he values their coaching," and the coaches "wholly believed" Fields and were "adamant" that they were on the same page as Fields.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Fields said his play was "robotic" in last weekend's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and when asked why, he mentioned coaching:

"You know, could be coaching, I think. At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more."

Through two games, the Bears have been one of the NFL's worst teams, going 0-2 with losses to the Green Bay Packers and Bucs.

Chicago selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State, and there were high expectations for him entering 2023 despite uneven play in his first two seasons.

Fields was dynamic as a runner last season, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, but his passing was inconsistent. He completed just 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and went 3-12 as a starter after going 2-8 as a rookie.

The Bears showed a great deal of confidence in Fields during the offseason by trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers rather than standing pat and taking a quarterback.

As part of the deal, the Bears received wideout D.J. Moore, finally giving Fields a true No. 1 option in the passing game.

Moore has just eight receptions for 129 yards through two games, however, and Fields has not progressed as quickly as hoped.

The 24-year-old signal-caller is completing 60.6 percent of his passing attempts for 427 yards with two touchdowns and three picks. He also hasn't been his usual self as a runner, rushing for 62 yards and one score.

This very well could be a make-or-break year for Fields since the Bears would have the opportunity to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams or North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye if they wind up with one of the top two picks in the 2024 NFL draft.