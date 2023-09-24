NFL Week 3 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

1 of 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It's become quite clear how the Washington Commanders will be utilizing their running backs this season. Brian Robinson Jr. is the clear-cut lead RB, while Antonio Gibson is the backup, as those roles have been evident over the first two games.

Robinson has 37 carries for 146 yards, while Gibson has only five carries for 18 yards. Plus, Gibson has only four catches, while Robinson has three. So this isn't exactly a multi-RB system as some had expected Washington to utilize.

Not only have the Commanders given Robinson the ball a lot, but they're counting on him to get into the end zone. He had a receiving touchdown in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, and then he notched a pair of rushing scores in a Week 2 victory against the Denver Broncos.