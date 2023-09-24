NFL Week 3 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

1 of 3

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The over/under line appears a bit low for the Denver-Miami matchup, so bettors should try to capitalize by betting the over. It seems likely the Broncos and Dolphins will combine to score 48 or more points, as both offenses have been playing well to open the season.

Miami is leading the NFL in total yards per game (462.5). Tua Tagovailoa has been airing it out (715 yards and four touchdowns), and Tyreek Hill has been putting up the type of numbers that people would expect from one of the league's top playmakers (255 yards and three TDs).

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has gotten off to a strong start to his second year in Denver, passing for 485 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception thus far. The Broncos are 0-2 and may not be able to upset the Dolphins, but they should keep it a close game.