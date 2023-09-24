NFL Week 3 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's ScheduleSeptember 24, 2023
NFL Week 3 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule
Week 3 of the NFL season didn't get off to the most thrilling start. On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 30-12 win over the New York Giants, improving to 3-0 with a lopsided victory at home.
However, there should be plenty more entertaining matchups on Sunday. The slate features 13 games, nine of which are in the 1 p.m. ET time slot. Three more games will occur in the late-afternoon window, followed by a Sunday night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Some sports bettors have likely made some profits over the first two weeks of the campaign, but others may be seeking better results. Fortunately, there's plenty of time to improve a betting record between now and the end of the season.
With that in mind, here are some of the best potential bets to make for Sunday's Week 3 action. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Denver Broncos-Miami Dolphins over 47.5 Points (-110)
The over/under line appears a bit low for the Denver-Miami matchup, so bettors should try to capitalize by betting the over. It seems likely the Broncos and Dolphins will combine to score 48 or more points, as both offenses have been playing well to open the season.
Miami is leading the NFL in total yards per game (462.5). Tua Tagovailoa has been airing it out (715 yards and four touchdowns), and Tyreek Hill has been putting up the type of numbers that people would expect from one of the league's top playmakers (255 yards and three TDs).
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has gotten off to a strong start to his second year in Denver, passing for 485 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception thus far. The Broncos are 0-2 and may not be able to upset the Dolphins, but they should keep it a close game.
There's a good chance this contest turns into an offensive shootout late. And it wouldn't be surprising if the combined point total isn't greater than 47 by late in the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys -13 (-110)
This is a big line, which can be intimidating to bet on. The Dallas Cowboys are a much better team than the Arizona Cardinals, and it's incredibly unlikely they lose on Sunday. But can they win by at least 14 points?
The belief here is that Dallas will cover the spread, because it has been putting on dominant performances to open the 2023 campaign. The Cowboys blew out the New York Giants 40-0 in Week 1, then cruised to a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2.
Arizona's defense had a disappointing showing last week, when the team blew a 20-point halftime lead in a 31-28 loss to the Giants. So the Cardinals will likely struggle to limit a Dallas offense featuring quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and more.
So while the Cowboys will need to pull ahead and keep a wide margin to cover the spread, they shouldn't have any issues doing so. Feel confident in betting on Dallas to win by 14.
Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline (+124)
A road upset on Sunday Night Football? It's possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be looking to take down the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, it seems quite probable that the Steelers will prevail in what should be a competitive matchup.
Pittsburgh struggled in Week 1 (a 30-7 loss to San Francisco), but it bounced back in impressive fashion by notching a 26-22 win over Cleveland in Week 2. So the Steelers should keep things tight on the road against the Raiders.
The difference in the game could be the play of the Steelers' defense. They haven't played quite up to par yet (allowing 399.5 total yards per game), but the unit should perform better in the weeks ahead.
If Pittsburgh can find a way to limit star receiver Davante Adams, it could have a standout performance. Regardless of how it happens, though, the Steelers should emerge victorious, making it quite profitable to bet on the moneyline in their favor.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.