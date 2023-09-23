X

    Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett Fight Set for UFC 296 in Las Vegas

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 23, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 29: Tony Ferguson stands in his corner before his lightweight fight against Bobby Green during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett will fight at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White announced Friday.

    The bout will take place December 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

    danawhite @danawhite

    BREAKING!!! More fights on Dec. 16th in Vegas. Tickets on sale Oct. 20th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC296?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC296</a> <a href="https://t.co/JHpQtqYSbw">pic.twitter.com/JHpQtqYSbw</a>

    ESPN MMA @espnmma

    Tony Ferguson will face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Dana White announced Friday. <a href="https://t.co/XwmpZvhSy2">pic.twitter.com/XwmpZvhSy2</a>

    Ferguson, who won 12 straight bouts from 2013 to 2019, is now looking to snap a six-fight losing streak against Pimblett.

    Pimblett will be making his return from an ankle injury that has kept him from the octagon since December.

