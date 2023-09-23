Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett Fight Set for UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett will fight at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White announced Friday.

The bout will take place December 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

Ferguson, who won 12 straight bouts from 2013 to 2019, is now looking to snap a six-fight losing streak against Pimblett.

Pimblett will be making his return from an ankle injury that has kept him from the octagon since December.

