Patrick Mahomes Shows Derek Jeter Signed Photo of Him with Yankees Icon as a Child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has quite the photo in his collection.

Mahomes reconnected with MLB Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter this week and presented the New York Yankees legend with a photo of the two of them together when Mahomes was a child.

Mahomes was a regular fixture on the ball field as a child, considering his father, Pat Mahomes, had an 11-season career in MLB. This includes two seasons with Jeter's cross-town rival, the New York Mets.

Mahomes has previously stated the impact Jeter had on him as a child, noting that his interaction with the shortstop showed him "a lot about what it takes to be a pro."

The two could be considered colleagues now as they both have had involvement in MLB ownership. Jeter notably was a minority owner of the Miami Marlins before he sold his shares in 2022 while Mahomes is a minority owner for the Kansas City Royals.