49ers' Deebo Samuel Day-to-Day with Rib Injury After Tests Show No Fractures

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have avoided a serious injury with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Samuel's ribs did not have any fractures following the team's Week 3 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday.

Samuel suffered the injury in the second half and was slow to get up before heading to the medical tent. He would return to the game and record a touchdown to go along with six catches and 129 yards.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Samuel would undergo X-rays on Friday. While the results appear to be positive, Shanahan did say that Samuel was "pretty sore" and that he is "day-to-day."

Samuel is a dynamic playmaker for a potent 49ers offense. He has amassed 3,477 yards and 13 touchdowns in the passing game and has 830 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground in his career. His best season came in 2021 when he had 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

He had a down 2022 season but appears to be on the right track in 2023. He already has 295 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.

San Francisco's other star wideout, Brandon Aiyuk, missed Thursday's game with a shoulder injury.