    49ers' Deebo Samuel Day-to-Day with Rib Injury After Tests Show No Fractures

    Jack MurraySeptember 22, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers appear to have avoided a serious injury with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Samuel's ribs did not have any fractures following the team's Week 3 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Tests today on 49ers' WR Deebo Samuel's ribs did not reveal any breaks, but he was, in the words of HC Kyle Shanahan, "pretty sore, so it'll be day-to-day."

    Samuel suffered the injury in the second half and was slow to get up before heading to the medical tent. He would return to the game and record a touchdown to go along with six catches and 129 yards.

    Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Samuel would undergo X-rays on Friday. While the results appear to be positive, Shanahan did say that Samuel was "pretty sore" and that he is "day-to-day."

    Samuel is a dynamic playmaker for a potent 49ers offense. He has amassed 3,477 yards and 13 touchdowns in the passing game and has 830 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground in his career. His best season came in 2021 when he had 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

    He had a down 2022 season but appears to be on the right track in 2023. He already has 295 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.

    San Francisco's other star wideout, Brandon Aiyuk, missed Thursday's game with a shoulder injury.

    The 49ers have some extra time until their next game after the quick turnaround from Week 2 to Week 3. The hope will be that Samuel and Aiyuk will be recovered in time for Week 4 when the 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals.