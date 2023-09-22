Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Sign Long-Term Contract Extensions as 49ers' HC, GM

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are locking up its key decision makers.

The organization announced on Friday that it had signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions.

Both were hired by the 49ers in 2017 and have seen significant success in their time with the organization. The duo has overseen a 55-46 regular season record, with a Super Bowl LIV appearance and three NFC Championship berths.

The exact length of the extensions remains unknown but Shanahan had been under contract through 2025 while Lynch's contract was set to expire after the 2024 season.

In Shanahan's case, he could possibly surpass Bill Walsh as the longest tenured coach in franchise history. Walsh was the team's head coach for 10 seasons from 1979-1988. Shanahan is currently in his seventh season with the team.

The decision to retain the two makes sense given the current state of the team. The 49ers are 3-0 on the season and have won 13 consecutive regular season games. Quarterback Brock Purdy is now 8-0 in the regular season and the weapons at the team's disposal make them a formidable foe in the NFC.

The 49ers have averaged 367.3 yards per game since Shanahan took over as coach and Lynch has overseen acquisitions such as dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey.