Joe Burrow, Austin Ekeler, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3

The NFL injury report is starting to pile up with notable names.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler headline the Week 3 injury report with different statuses.

Burrow is attempting to play on Monday night despite dealing with a calf issue. Ekeler has already been ruled out for the second consecutive week.

The waiver wire should be much busier than the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season because of all the notable quarterbacks and running backs who are injured.

Below is a full look at which injured players will and won't be available for your fantasy football teams this weekend.

Joe Burrow Throws At Practice Friday

Burrow took some positive steps toward playing in Week 3, as he threw during individual drills on Friday, something he did not do on Thursday.

The Bengals quarterback is dealing with the same calf injury that plagued him during training camp.

The good news for Burrow is that he has an extra day to prepare for Week 3 since the Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. That may not be good news for fantasy players who may need him to finish off victories.

Burrow and the Bengals got off to a slow start in two matchups with AFC North foes. He completed 56.9 percent of his passes and produced 304 yards and two passing touchdowns versus the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. A better performance is expected at home versus the Rams.

A healthy Burrow is a big deal not just for fantasy players with the quarterback on their roster, but for those with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on their rosters.

The production of the two wide receivers would take a big hit if Burrow could not play against the Rams.

Fantasy players with Burrow on their roster should hope that he plays because the quarterback waiver wire is thin in most leagues with Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young already ruled out.

C.J. Stroud, Desmond Ridder, Baker Mayfield and Kenny Pickett are probably the most available options if Burrow can't play.

Austin Ekeler Ruled Out

Ekeler will not be on the field for the second straight week.

The star running back's absence should benefit Joshua Kelley for another week.

Kelley could be primed for a breakout Week 3 against a Minnesota Vikings defense that conceded 259 rushing yards to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Minnesota was gashed for 430 total yards last Thursday, so there could be ample opportunities for Kelley and the Chargers' other top skill position players to go off inside M&T Bank Stadium.

If you did not land Kelley off the waiver wire last week, Detroit's Craig Reynolds, Baltimore's Gus Edwards and Indianapolis' Zach Moss should be worth looks to add in Week 3.