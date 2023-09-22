Browns' Myles Garrett Defends Minkah Fitzpatrick's 'Very Common' Hit on Nick Chubb

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett doesn't believe that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick did anything illegal in regards to his hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury on Monday.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain-Dealer relayed Garrett's remarks.

"Minkah didn't do anything illegal," Garrett said.

"He was playing the game how it's supposed to be played. It was very unfortunate what happened, Nick getting held up but just having, just planting his foot and the hit and all that. That's not unlike what corners around the league do. This is something that's very common."

Fitzpatrick went low on Chubb to make a tackle during the Steelers' 26-22 win. He spoke to reporters about it afterward in defense of himself.

"It's very unfortunate. It's a tough, tough injury," Fitzpatrick said, per ESPN.com. "Unfortunately, part of the game that we play. I know there's people that (thought I) had ill will behind the tackle. It's not the case whatsoever.

"I'm a guy that's a competitor who's going to go out there and play the game. I'm chippy. I'm edgy, of course, but I'm not a dirty player. I'm not going to sit here and defend my character. I know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am. I've played against him a bunch in the past. Five years, two times a year. I love competing against him. He brings the best out of me, and I bring the best out of him."

Other current and former players also defended Fitzpatrick's actions, including Browns safety Grant Delpit and ex-New England Patriots DB Jason McCourty: