Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Have 'Intensified' Talks with Non-Heat Teams

Despite Damian Lillard's agent saying in July that the Portland Trail Blazers star only wants to play for the Miami Heat, a potential trade could send him elsewhere.

"Talks have intensified over the past week, but still there's no trade imminent," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday on NBA Today. He added that the Heat were not part of these talks.

The Heat and Blazers perhaps have not spoken about a potential Lillard trade since July, Wojnarowski said Tuesday, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang.

Lillard requested a trade from the Blazers in July after repeatedly stating he wants to compete for a title. Portland missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season this spring.

Jackson and Chiang reported Wednesday that if Lillard is dealt to a team other than Miami, he is expected to request another trade to the Heat.

Wojnarowski noted that the Heat's involvement in trade talks could change in "one moment with one call."

The Blazers appear to be "trying to get a deal done before training camp," Wojnarowski said. That report echoes ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who said Thursday on the "Behind the Play" podcast (h/t Hoops Rumors) that the Blazers wanted a deal done before camp.

Wojnarowski had previously reported Portland would be most likely to find a suitable deal for Lillard after the first 20 or 25 games of the season.

Teams by then would be more knowledgable about holes tin their roster and their chances of title contention, which could help Portland facilitate a multi-team trade.

Instead, however, the Blazers are reportedly attempting to put multiple teams together on a trade before the season starts.

"You have Portland trying to not only talk to teams who have an interest in Lillard, but lots of teams who would like to get in on a bigger deal," Wojnarowski said. "Can they pick up a couple draft picks, take on some money, is there a need that they have that they can get in three- or four-team trade?"

"Portland, they are exhausting all of those conversations this week."

Blazers training camp begins October 2, while the 2023-24 season begins with an October 12 preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns.