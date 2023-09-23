UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot Odds, Schedule, PredictionsSeptember 23, 2023
Two of the most entertaining lightweights going will get the main event treatment on Saturday night for UFC Vegas 79. Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot are both ascending names looking to make a statement and some extra money with a post-fight bonus.
The pair of lightweights find themselves just outside of the top five of the division but the winner is going to have a good case to make the leap.
Fiziev is coming off a loss that snapped a six-fight win streak while Gamrot got back to his winning ways the last time we saw him in the cage.
In the co-main, Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell will try to earn statement wins in the featherweight division.
One thing is for sure, the competition for post-fight bonuses is going to be stiff and there should be some highlight reel moments that come out of the Apex Facility.
Here's a look at the entire schedule with a closer look at the featured bouts.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Rafael Fiziev (-148) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+124)
- Dan Ige (+170) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-205)
- Marina Rodriguez (-310) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+250)
- Bryan Battle (-185) vs. A.J. Fletcher (+154)
- Charles Jourdain (-142) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+120)
- Dan Argueta (-185) vs. Miles Johns (+154)
- Andre Fialho (-166) vs. Tim Means (+140)
- Cody Brundage (+410) vs. Jacob Malkoun (-550)
- Jake Collier (+120) vs. Mohammed Usman (-142)
- Hannah Goldy (+270) vs. Mizuki Inoue (-340)
- Montserrat Rendon (+200) vs. Tamires Vidal (-245)
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Fiziev vs. Gamrot
Get your popcorn ready. This one is all fireworks on paper.
Rafael Fiziev has won either Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night in six straight fights. His willingness to throw down with anyone the UFC has put in front of him has made him must-see TV. He got to go against the Godfather of the exciting fight in Justin Gaethje last time and the two battled to a majority decision with The Highlight getting the nod from the judges.
That streak of post-fight bonuses should continue against Mateusz Gamrot who has four post-fight bonuses to his name since signing with the UFC in 2020. Gamrot is a strong wrestler but far from the lay-and-pray variety.
Gamrot will look to counter Fiziev's fast-paced volume-based striking style with his frenetic wrestling. Fiziev has proven to be difficult for others to take down in the past, but the scrambles and counter strikes should create for some exciting back-and-forth.
Other have taken Fiziev down, but he's shown the ability to work his way back to the feet and eventually caught both Rafael Dos Anjos and Brad Riddell with knockout strikes.
That experience could come in handy in this five-round affair.
Prediction: Fiziev via Fourth-Round TKO
Ige vs. Mitchell
Bryce Mitchell returns to the Octagon coming off a loss for the first time in his career in the co-main event. The Arkansas-native was handed his first professional loss by Ilia Topuria in December 2022.
Now he'll look to get back in the win column against Dan Ige.
While both can mix things up a little bit, this mostly comes down a striker vs. grappler situation. Mitchell is a relentless wrestler who is going to need to use his grappling to neutralize Ige from landing power shots.
Ige has some ground game, but is at his most dangerous when he finds an opponent willing to trade shots. Meanwhile, nine of Mitchell's 15 career wins have come by submission.
Ige has some submission wins of his own but hasn't found one in 10 fights. He's much more likely to look for a big left hook to end the fight than a rear-naked choke. Ultimately, this comes down to his ability (or inability) to find space and turn this into a boxing match.
Prediction: Mitchell via decision
Rodiguez vs. Waterson-Gomez
For reasons that remain unclear, Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Marina Rodriguez will fun back their matchup from May 2021. Rodriguez has gone 2-2 since their first fight with wins over Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan before back-to-back losses to Amana Lemos and Virna Jandiroba.
Waterson-Gomez has only fought twice in the some time span with a submission loss to Lemos and a split decision that she dropped against Luana Pinheiro.
In essence, the 37-year-old hasn't really shown any improvement over the last two years and will now get a matchup we have already seen her in. In the first fight, Waterson only won one round on two of the scorecards and was outstruck 125-88, per UFC Stats.
Rodriguez's stock might have aken a hit from the back-to-back losses, but they aren't results that would give a reason to believe that she can't once again get the better of Waterson.
Expect Rodriguez to get back on track while Waterson-Gomez looks like it might be time to consider retirement.
Prediction: Rodriguez via third-round TKO
