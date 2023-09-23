UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Get your popcorn ready. This one is all fireworks on paper.

Rafael Fiziev has won either Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night in six straight fights. His willingness to throw down with anyone the UFC has put in front of him has made him must-see TV. He got to go against the Godfather of the exciting fight in Justin Gaethje last time and the two battled to a majority decision with The Highlight getting the nod from the judges.

That streak of post-fight bonuses should continue against Mateusz Gamrot who has four post-fight bonuses to his name since signing with the UFC in 2020. Gamrot is a strong wrestler but far from the lay-and-pray variety.

Gamrot will look to counter Fiziev's fast-paced volume-based striking style with his frenetic wrestling. Fiziev has proven to be difficult for others to take down in the past, but the scrambles and counter strikes should create for some exciting back-and-forth.

Other have taken Fiziev down, but he's shown the ability to work his way back to the feet and eventually caught both Rafael Dos Anjos and Brad Riddell with knockout strikes.

That experience could come in handy in this five-round affair.