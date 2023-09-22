Matthew Stafford, Top Waiver-Wire QBs to Target with Anthony Richardson out Injured

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will likely be without their top quarterback in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens as rookie Anthony Richardson remains sidelined from practice while in concussion protocol.

The Colts are slated to turn to backup Gardner Minshew, which means fantasy football managers with Richardson as their starting quarterback will need to explore their options heading into Sunday.

The elite quarterbacks including the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues and won't be available for pick up, but there are still some solid options for a one-week fill-in.

Here's a deeper look at those quarterbacks and how they stack up against the competition.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is only rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues, which is somewhat surprising as the team's offense has looked solid through two weeks.

Stafford should be available in most fantasy leagues and he'll be an intriguing option for managers to consider ahead of Week 3.

The 35-year-old had a down year by his standards in 2022 due to injuries, but now that he's healthy, he's on pace to have a much better 2023 campaign. He has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 641 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions through two games, in addition to rushing for 28 yards on seven carries.

The interceptions are concerning, though it should be noted that both came against an elite San Francisco 49ers defense in a 30-23 Week 2 loss.

The Rams are going up against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Cincinnati defense is allowing 190.5 passing yards per game and 9.8 yards per completion this year.

It should also be mentioned that wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have exceeded expectations this year. If they continue to impress, Los Angeles should have a much better offense than initially anticipated.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is also only rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues, and he should at least be a consideration for managers moving forward.

While Carr has thrown an interception in each of his first two games with the Saints, he should only get more comfortable as the weeks continue. He has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 533 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions in two games.

Carr and the Saints are set to matchup with the new-look Green Bay Packers this weekend.

While the Packers defense is allowing just 212 passing yards per game, the team has yet to face a quality opponent under center.

Green Bay faced the Chicago Bears in Week 1, and quarterback Justin Fields is far better with his legs than with his arm. The same can be said for the team's Week 2 opponent in Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons.

Carr should be able to pick apart the Green Bay defense, especially with weapons include Michael Thomas and Chris Olave.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has flown under the radar in fantasy this season as he's rostered in just 19 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues.

However, he is perhaps the best pickup for fantasy managers in need of a starting quarterback for Week 3.

Mayfield has exceeded any and all expectations this year as the Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 start. He has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions in two starts, in addition to rushing for 28 yards.

The biggest reason why Mayfield may be the best pick up this week is because the Bucs are going up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has struggled in the passing game this year.

The Eagles are allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL—326 YPG. Only the Los Angeles Chargers are allowing more yards per game at 333 YPG.

Philadelphia allowed New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones throw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, which was quite surprising, and it also allowed Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Neither Jones nor Cousins is considered a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, and if they can pass for 300-plus yards against the Eagles, so can Mayfield.