Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions



The only thing more inept than the Pittsburgh Steelers offense here in 2023 is the Las Vegas Raiders defense, making Kenny Pickett a worthwhile waiver pickup for at least one week.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing 81.7 percent of their passes and have compiled a league-leading five touchdowns against the porous Raiders defense.

Most importantly, opposing quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception against that unit.

Pickett isn't going to be the difference between scoring a Week Three win or suffering a potentially devastating defeat, but he will have the opportunity to turn in one of the best weeks of his season if he and the lethargic Steelers offense can take advantage of the many openings the Raiders are likely to present.

The second-year quarterback is (understandably) available in 73 percent of Yahoo leagues and 74 percent of ESPN leagues, meaning he should be relatively easy to acquire. He will be worth it for this one match-up, so do not drop a valuable asset.