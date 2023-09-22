Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will miss at least four games after landing on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported Friday the 22-year-old could be out six-to-eight weeks.

Wilson noted the injury occurred on the final play of Houston's practice session on Wednesday.

"Look, he finished practice and felt something," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "We'll see where he is working through what he's working through, and we'll get him back when it's time to get him back."

This is the second hamstring injury Stingley has suffered in his NFL career. He missed the final eight games of his rookie season in 2022 due to a strained hamstring that landed him on injured reserve.

Houston's secondary has been beat up to start this season. Safety Jimmie Ward has yet to play in a game due to a hip injury, though he looks to be on track to play this week after being a full practice participant on Thursday.

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas is having surgery to repair a broken hand he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while safety Jalen Pitre is likely to miss his second straight game due to a bruised lung.

Shaquill Griffin will likely move into the starting lineup with Stingley out at least a month. The 28-year-old has appeared in Houston's first two games after signing with the team as a free agent in March.

Stingley was the No. 3 overall pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished his rookie season with 43 combined tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in nine games.