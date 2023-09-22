Panthers' Bryce Young Out vs. Seahawks; Reportedly Could Miss 2 Games with Injury

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having already been ruled out for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Carolina Panthers are going to take a cautious approach with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, Young could miss up to two games after suffering an ankle injury during Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Veteran Andy Dalton will start in Young's place on Sunday.

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown told reporters Thursday that the injury occurred at some point in the first half, but the rookie signal-caller never indicated that anything was wrong.

"There was no flinch by him at all," Brown said. "There was no mention of any injury throughout the game, which shows his toughness overall. So that should never be in question—him or anybody else. I think our guys definitely fought 'til the end. It was great to see him compete as well."

Young's injury was disclosed when the first injury report came out Wednesday with the No. 1 pick listed as a non-participant in practice.

Young played an effective game against a good Saints defense even with the injury. The 22-year-old went 22-of-33 for 154 yards with one touchdown through the air. He also had 34 rushing yards on two carries.

The Panthers will turn to Dalton as their starter as long as Young is unavailable.

The Red Rifle signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Carolina in March. He started 14 games for the Saints last season, throwing for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 66.7 percent of his passes.