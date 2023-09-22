X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Panthers' Bryce Young Out vs. Seahawks; Reportedly Could Miss 2 Games with Injury

    Adam WellsSeptember 22, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass the ball during a football game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep 18, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Having already been ruled out for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Carolina Panthers are going to take a cautious approach with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

    According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, Young could miss up to two games after suffering an ankle injury during Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

    Veteran Andy Dalton will start in Young's place on Sunday.

    Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown told reporters Thursday that the injury occurred at some point in the first half, but the rookie signal-caller never indicated that anything was wrong.

    "There was no flinch by him at all," Brown said. "There was no mention of any injury throughout the game, which shows his toughness overall. So that should never be in question—him or anybody else. I think our guys definitely fought 'til the end. It was great to see him compete as well."

    Young's injury was disclosed when the first injury report came out Wednesday with the No. 1 pick listed as a non-participant in practice.

    Young played an effective game against a good Saints defense even with the injury. The 22-year-old went 22-of-33 for 154 yards with one touchdown through the air. He also had 34 rushing yards on two carries.

    The Panthers will turn to Dalton as their starter as long as Young is unavailable.

    Panthers' Bryce Young Out vs. Seahawks; Reportedly Could Miss 2 Games with Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Red Rifle signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Carolina in March. He started 14 games for the Saints last season, throwing for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 66.7 percent of his passes.

    Carolina's next two games are against the Seahawks (Sept. 24) and Minnesota Vikings (Oct. 1). The team is off to an 0-2 start under first-year head coach Frank Reich.