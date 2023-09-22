NFL Rumors: Panthers' Bryce Young Expected to Miss 1-2 Games with Ankle Injury

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having already been deemed unlikely to play in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers are going to take a cautious approach with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Per The Athletic's Joseph Person, Young is expected to miss one or two games with an ankle injury.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that Young isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young suffered the injury during Monday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown told reporters on Thursday the injury occurred at some point in the first half, but there was no indication from the rookie signal-caller that anything was wrong.

"There was no flinch by him at all," Brown said. "There was no mention of any injury throughout the game, which shows his toughness overall. So that should never be in question—him or anybody else. I think our guys definitely fought 'til the end. It was great to see him compete as well."

Young's injury was disclosed when the first injury report came out on Wednesday with the No. 1 pick listed as a non-participant in practice.

Young played an effective game against a good Saints defense even with the injury. The 22-year-old went 22-of-33 for 154 yards with one touchdown through the air. He also had 34 rushing yards on two carries.

The Panthers will turn to Andy Dalton as their starter as long as Young is unavailable. The Red Rifle signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Carolina in March. He started 14 games for the Saints last season, throwing for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and a 66.7 completion percentage.