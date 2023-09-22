Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Trade Not Being Considered Ahead of 2023-24 Season

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics attempted to trade Malcolm Brogdon early in the offseason, but it doesn't appear the 30-year-old is going to be moved in the immediate future.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics "are not considering trading Brogdon any more than they are considering trading any other player" with training camp set to open Oct. 3.

It's unclear if the Celtics would be able to trade Brogdon right now even if they wanted to. He was included in the original iteration of the trade that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston from the Washington Wizards.

The deal was going to be a three-team trade with Brogdon going to the Los Angeles Clippers, but NBA insider Marc Stein noted the deal collapsed because the Clippers were concerened about Brogdon's health.

The Celtics did end up working out a new deal with the Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies to land Porziņģis.

On May 30, Brogdon confirmed he played through a partial tendon tear in his elbow that was suffered in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He also said surgery was a potential option, but The Athletic's Jared Weiss later reported there was optimism he wouldn't have to go under the knife.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on Thursday's episode of NBA Today (h/t RealGM.com) that Brogdon was unhappy with the Celtics because of how they handled his elbow injury.

"I don't think the bad feelings are over including him in any trade discussions," Shelburne said. "I think a lot of this has to do with what's going on with his elbow."

It's not clear right now if Brogdon is healthy and will be ready to play when the regular season begins. There could be some clarity on the situation during Celtics media day on Oct. 2.

The reworked Porziņģis trade might have made Brogdon more valuable to the Celtics for the upcoming season because of the depth he provides in the backcourt. They sent Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of the trade.

Derrick White will likely open the season as Boston's starting point guard. Brogdon and Payton Pritchard will come off the bench for head coach Joe Mazzulla.