Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy LeaguesSeptember 22, 2023
Need reinforcements for your fantasy football roster in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season?
We've got you covered.
Whether you're filling in for an injured player or simply hoping to add a spot starter with sneaky-good upside, we're identifying three waiver-wire sleepers—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—who could you a lift.
Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears (45 Percent Rostered)
While an investment in Roschon Johnson could pay its biggest dividends at a later date, he has carved out a just big enough role to potentially help your team a little right now and maybe a lot down the line.
He is still behind Kahlil Herbert on the depth chart, which will keep Johnson's upside in check until that changes. Saying that, though, each week seems to deliver a new argument for Johnson ascending to the top spot.
Chicago's fourth-round rookie offers some playmaking punch this roster has lacked. While Herbert's carries have yielded an average of 3.9 yards per rush, Johnson's have gone for 5.8. Herbert has only collected 4-of-8 targets, while Johnson has gone a near-perfect 8-of-9 on his chances in the passing game.
The Bears, who desperately need someone who can take heat off of quarterback Justin Fields, have reasons to at least consider expanding Johnson's workload. You'll want to submit your waiver claim before that happens, because once he has the green light, his rostership could erupt.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19 Percent Rostered)
While Baker Mayfield has had an up-and-down career, he is clearly up right now.
And since this is his first season in Tampa with big-time pass-catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at his disposal, it's possible Mayfield stays up for a while.
He has been a top-10 performer in completion percentage (69.1 ninth) and passer rating (104.4, sixth). He is also tied for 11th—with Justin Herbert and Sam Howell—in yards per pass attempt (7.2). His next interception will be his first.
Mayfield is playing at a high level and could keep the good times rolling Monday night when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town. The defending NFC champs have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks so far, per Yahoo, allowing Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins to throw for a combined 680 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints (49 Percent Rostered)
If you're at all interested in adding Rashid Shaheed, the time to do it is now.
His rostership is as high as can be while still qualifying for this exercise. One more productive performance will almost certainly push him past that 50-percent threshold.
He is an asset in the deep-passing game, which makes him a scoring threat any time a ball comes his way. He has already had a pair of 40-plus-yard receptions, and he's even handed a couple of carries as New Orleans has explored other options to take advantage of his playmaking.
While some deep-ball options are boom-or-bust players, though, Shaheed could be establishing a high floor with his ability to capitalize on the chances he gets. He has collected 9-of-10 targets so far, delivering 152 receiving yards and a score.