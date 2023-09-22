Video: Andrew Luck Appears on 49ers-Giants Postgame Show Dressed in Civil War Outfit

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Andrew Luck doesn't come off as a person who spends a lot of time online, but the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is apparently aware of at least one internet-related phenomenon.

After the San Francisco 49ers' 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, Luck appeared on the Amazon Prime postgame show dressed in a Civil War outfit.

It's been five years since Luck appeared in an NFL game, so there may be some confusion about why this would be a big deal.

For those who may not know—or may have forgotten—one of the few good things to emerge from the social-media era was Captain Andrew Luck. The account was created on X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2015 during Luck's fourth season with the Colts.

The parody account gained cult status on the platform by sending out messages as if they were being written by a 19th-century solider writing back home to his mother.

When Luck announced his retirement from the NFL in August 2019, Captain Andrew Luck bid farewell to social media.

While the person behind the account has never revealed their identity, they did a private-message interview with Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star in the wake of Luck's retirement about how they came up with the idea to start the account:

"Years ago, I came across a gallery of memes on a sports site. I can't recall the exact (site), maybe Deadspin, maybe SI, which featured pro athletes placed in historical periods of time. One of them appeared to be Andrew Luck in the era of the Civil War. Being a fan of his and of history, I thought it may be funny to send 'letters' to his mother from the 'battlefield.' I began sending them to friends via texts until one suggested I start a Twitter account for the character. And so I did."

The account has posted a handful of new messages in the four-plus years since Luck's retirement, but is, sadly, otherwise mostly silent.

Even though injuries ended Luck's playing career much sooner than anyone expected, he had a lasting impact. The Stanford alum made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2014 (40) and led the Colts to three playoff appearances.