5-Star SF Kon Knueppel Commits to Duke Over Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, More

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils landed a commitment from one of the top players in the class of 2024.

Five-star small forward Kon Knueppel announced on Thursday that he has committed to the Blue Devils. Per 247Sports' composite, Knueppel is the No. 6 small forward and No. 15 overall player in the nation. He chose Duke over offers from Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and more.

A 6'5", 205-pound wing, Knueppel stars for Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a junior to lead the team to a 23-5 record. He also led the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in scoring at 22.5 points per game this spring while shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range.

247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said of Knueppel, "He's not built like a prototypical wing scorer or playmaker as he has a naturally broader build without standout quickness or leaping ability, but what he may lack in natural athletic gifts, he compensates for with physical strength, competitiveness, a terrific mind for the game, and a skill-set that is as polished as it is versatile."

Knueppel is a strong get for Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who is entering his second season at the helm after the retirement of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2022. He joins a 2024 recruiting class that also includes 5-star wing Isaiah Evans and 4-star wing Darren Harris.

Knueppel's versatility should allow him to see significant playing time right away when he steps on campus next year.