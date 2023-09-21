5-Star SF Kon Knueppel Commits to Duke Over Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, More

5-Star SF Kon Knueppel Commits to Duke Over Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, MoreSeptember 21, 2023
The Duke Blue Devils landed a commitment from one of the top players in the class of 2024.
Five-star small forward Kon Knueppel announced on Thursday that he has committed to the Blue Devils. Per 247Sports' composite, Knueppel is the No. 6 small forward and No. 15 overall player in the nation. He chose Duke over offers from Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and more.
A 6'5", 205-pound wing, Knueppel stars for Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a junior to lead the team to a 23-5 record. He also led the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in scoring at 22.5 points per game this spring while shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range.
247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said of Knueppel, "He's not built like a prototypical wing scorer or playmaker as he has a naturally broader build without standout quickness or leaping ability, but what he may lack in natural athletic gifts, he compensates for with physical strength, competitiveness, a terrific mind for the game, and a skill-set that is as polished as it is versatile."
Knueppel is a strong get for Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who is entering his second season at the helm after the retirement of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2022. He joins a 2024 recruiting class that also includes 5-star wing Isaiah Evans and 4-star wing Darren Harris.
Knueppel's versatility should allow him to see significant playing time right away when he steps on campus next year.
"You try to pick out something or try defining his game, and he just does so many things well," Wisconsin Lutheran coach Ryan Walz told Potrykus. "He is just a basketball player."