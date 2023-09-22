NFL Week 3 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

0 of 4

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Through the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, some teams have played exactly as expected; others not so much. And Thursday's Week 3 opener between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants was indicative of that.

The 49ers won 30-12 to improve to 3-0 and underline their status as one of the top teams in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Giants fell to 1-2, and they continue to struggle building on a solid 2022 campaign that featured a playoff appearance.

All of it supplies data to bettors, who are trying to make the right wagers to turn a profit each week. Now that teams have played a few games, it's a bit easier to predict what may happen.

With that in mind, let's build a potentially profitable three-leg parlay that bettors may want to consider making for this Sunday.