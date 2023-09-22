NFL Week 3 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

NFL Week 3 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's GamesSeptember 22, 2023
Through the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, some teams have played exactly as expected; others not so much. And Thursday's Week 3 opener between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants was indicative of that.
The 49ers won 30-12 to improve to 3-0 and underline their status as one of the top teams in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Giants fell to 1-2, and they continue to struggle building on a solid 2022 campaign that featured a playoff appearance.
All of it supplies data to bettors, who are trying to make the right wagers to turn a profit each week. Now that teams have played a few games, it's a bit easier to predict what may happen.
With that in mind, let's build a potentially profitable three-leg parlay that bettors may want to consider making for this Sunday.
Over 54 Points in Chargers-Vikings (-110)
Neither the Los Angeles Chargers nor the Minnesota Vikings have started the season the way they had hoped. Both teams are 0-2, so their meeting in Week 3 is critical.
Although neither team has won yet in 2023, each has an offense stacked with playmakers. So, it won't be surprising if Sunday's matchup is a high-scoring affair.
The Chargers scored 34 points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, then 24 in an overtime defeat to the Tennessee Titans last weekend. But quarterback Justin Herbert is surrounded by strong players, and L.A. should continue to have offensive success.
The Vikings scored only 17 points in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they tallied 28 against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 2. They're always capable of putting up big numbers because of the connection between quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Bet on this Los Angeles-Minnesota game easily surpassing 54 total points.
Dolphins (-6.5) over Broncos (-115)
On the other end of the spectrum, the Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a great start in 2023. After beating the Chargers in Week 1, they were victorious again last week when they held off the New England Patriots for a 24-17 victory.
Now, the Dolphins have a great opportunity to improve to 3-0, as they're hosting the struggling Denver Broncos in Week 3. The AFC West side is 0-2 after dropping back-to-back games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.
Miami's offense has been clicking, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (715 yards and four touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (255 yards and three TDs) leading the way. It's going to be a difficult assignment for the Denver defense.
This matchup isn't likely to be too competitive, so it shouldn't be challenging for the Dolphins to win by a touchdown. Expect them to pull ahead early and cruise to victory.
Patriots (-2.5) over Jets (-115)
It's a bit of a surprise that the New York Jets are only a 2.5-point underdog in Week 3 when they host the AFC East rival New England Patriots. After all, they will again have Zach Wilson starting at quarterback in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers.
The Pats may be 0-2, but they've played a pair of competitive games against quality opponents. Prior to its Week 2 loss to Miami, New England fell 25-20 to the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Wilson will have a tough time against a strong Patriots defense, so the key to whether New England can win will likely be how it fares against New York's equally impressive defense.
This should be a close game, but the Pats have a chance to squeak by with a three-point victory, making this bet worth taking a chance on.
3-Leg Parlay (+567)
By combining these three wagers, the odds for the parlay become +567 (bet $100 to win $567). And it's reasonable to think all three situations could occur.
The riskiest leg may be on the Patriots to win by three. But in an AFC East rivalry matchup, anything could happen.
If there's some concern about that, then the New England moneyline could be subbed in instead.
