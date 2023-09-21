ESPN: Donovan Mitchell Not Expected to Sign Cavs Contract Extension in 2023

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

As he enters the tail end of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell's future with the organization is a looming question mark hanging over the front office.

Don't expect that to change anytime soon.

"I do not expect him to sign an extension with the Cavs this summer," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today on Thursday. "Nor do I expect that to cause a major alarm."

The fact that Mitchell won't be signing an extension this year shouldn't come as a shock to anyone as Windhorst has been reporting over the past few months that the real boiling point will come next offseason.

"I don't think under any circumstances he was ever considering extending this season, and I think the Cavs knew that when they traded for him," Windhorst said back in July. "I think the pressure point comes a year from now when he's got one year left on his contract."

Unlike a lot of players in his situation, Mitchell isn't eligible for a supermax extension like the one Jaylen Brown received this summer as he was dealt from the Utah Jazz last offseason.

Mitchell will be eligible for a big three-year extension next summer if he chooses to take it.

However, palms will start to get sweaty in Cleveland if the deal isn't able to get done quickly next offseason as the All-NBA Second-Team selection will be eligible for free agency in 2025 should he decline his $37 million player option.

The Cavaliers gave up a whole to get Mitchell on their roster, including Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps.

It'd be disastrous if Cleveland isn't able to retain Mitchell given all those assets.