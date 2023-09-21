49ers Rumors: Brandon Aiyuk Not Expected to Play vs. Giants Due to Shoulder Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to play Thursday night against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Aiyuk had been listed as "questionable" after suffering a left shoulder injury Sunday.

Aiyuk was hurt during the 49ers' opening drive in a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. He played through the rest of the Week 2 game but was a limited participant in the 49ers' practices this week.

His loss is a major concern for San Francisco. Aiyuk was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after racking up a career-high 129 receiving yards on eight catches for two touchdowns in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That performance marked the first time Aiyuk, who led the 49ers with over 1,000 receiving yards last season, caught more than one touchdown in a single game.

Aiyuk's ability to follow up that career performance was limited, however, when a dive for a 13-yard catch sent him crashing awkwardly into the turf at the Rams' SoFi Stadium.

Aiyuk rose holding his left shoulder and left the game. He later returned to the field but saw limited usage, participating in only 30 snaps compared to the 58 he saw in Week 1. He finished with three catches on six targets for 43 yards.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan identified the shoulder injury after the game but answered "I wouldn't think so" when asked if the injury was serious, per USA Today's Kyle Madson.

"I mean I know he was hurting a little bit, but he was able to play through it," Shanahan said Sunday. "So, I think he'll be alright."

General manager John Lynch said Wednesday on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show that the "quick turnaround" between the Sunday and Thursday contests could impact the team's decision to play or sit Aiyuk.

"I think, with Brandon, with these Thursday night games, they're a quick turnaround," Lynch said. "So, he clearly got something irritated in his chest/shoulder area. He's working really hard to try to get ready."

The 49ers will now hope the extra rest time before San Francisco's Week 4 contest will allow Aiyuk to quickly return to building on his breakout 2022 season.