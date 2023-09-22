NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 3

3 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Super Bowl odds: +750

The Dallas Cowboys can claim the NFL's best defense right now, and it's a large part of what has caused them to climb the Super Bowl futures rankings.

The Cowboys defense is so good that, in fact, this team may have been able to beat an Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets team at full strength. Without Rodgers under center, however, it was a no-brainer when Dallas trounced New York 30-10 in Week 2. Combine that with a 40-0 result over the New York Giants in Week 1 and Dallas has outscored its opponents 70-10 so far this season.

While Dallas' defense, highlighted by otherworldly linebacker Micah Parsons, is its strongest asset, this is a complete team. Heading into Week 3, the Cowboys lead the NFL in points scored (70), points allowed (10), point differential (+60), giveaways (zero), takeaways (seven), turnover margin (plus-seven), total yards per game allowed (193.0) and yards per play allowed (3.5) and are tied with the Commanders for the most sacks (10).

On offense, CeeDee Lamb connected with Dak Prescott for 143 yards, while Tony Pollard carried the load on the ground with 25 attempts for 72 yards. Dallas' red-zone offense could use some improvement, and if teams successfully put Lamb into double coverage, the Cowboys' passing attack could falter. But the Cowboys are clearly one of the league's best teams, and their stock is only rising.

