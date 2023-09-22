NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 3September 22, 2023
NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 3
We're two weeks into the 2023-24 NFL season, and while most of the league is still in title contention, patterns and trends are beginning to emerge as teams separate themselves from the pack.
After Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers ousted the Kansas City Chiefs for the team with the best odds to win it all at Super Bowl LVIII, and, spoiler alert, they keep their place atop the crowd after their Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
However, there's a new team that makes its way into the top three in Super Bowl futures for the first time, and a mainstay that, barring disaster, should continue to find itself in these rankings as we get deeper into the season.
Let's take a closer look at which three teams would be your best bet if you placed a wager on Super Bowl futures today.
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +650
For the second week in a row, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves with the best odds of any team in the league to win Super Bowl LVIII.
That's no surprise after the Niners edged the division rival Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in Week 2 and then smashed the New York Giants, 30-12, on Thursday night.
The 49ers will have a prime chance to advance to 4-0 next Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium before encountering their first real test of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys come to town in Week 5.
Should Brock Purdy and the Niners dismiss the Cowboys, there won't be any doubting who the favorites to come out of the NFC are.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +700
The Kansas City Chiefs may have defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9 in Week 2, but that win didn't do much to change their Super Bowl odds...for better or worse.
Perhaps the Chiefs should have had a larger margin of victory in Week 2. After all, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones were back in the lineup, two factors many have pointed to that may have kept the team from reaching its full potential in the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.
But what Kelce and Jones did was give Patrick Mahomes a much-needed safety blanket, which in turn gave him time to continue to bring the rest of the offense up to par. Mahomes connected with Kadarius Toney five times and Skyy Moore and Justin Watson three times each, and those receptions added 167 yards to Mahomes' total. The Chiefs may have made some missteps in this game, but they recovered from them, and ultimately that's what separates the teams that get through the playoffs versus the ones that don't.
Right now, the Chiefs are still a strong Super Bowl bet if you like safe choices.
Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl odds: +750
The Dallas Cowboys can claim the NFL's best defense right now, and it's a large part of what has caused them to climb the Super Bowl futures rankings.
The Cowboys defense is so good that, in fact, this team may have been able to beat an Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets team at full strength. Without Rodgers under center, however, it was a no-brainer when Dallas trounced New York 30-10 in Week 2. Combine that with a 40-0 result over the New York Giants in Week 1 and Dallas has outscored its opponents 70-10 so far this season.
While Dallas' defense, highlighted by otherworldly linebacker Micah Parsons, is its strongest asset, this is a complete team. Heading into Week 3, the Cowboys lead the NFL in points scored (70), points allowed (10), point differential (+60), giveaways (zero), takeaways (seven), turnover margin (plus-seven), total yards per game allowed (193.0) and yards per play allowed (3.5) and are tied with the Commanders for the most sacks (10).
On offense, CeeDee Lamb connected with Dak Prescott for 143 yards, while Tony Pollard carried the load on the ground with 25 attempts for 72 yards. Dallas' red-zone offense could use some improvement, and if teams successfully put Lamb into double coverage, the Cowboys' passing attack could falter. But the Cowboys are clearly one of the league's best teams, and their stock is only rising.
