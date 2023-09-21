Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift May Have to See Him at Chiefs Game amid Dating Rumors

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren't dating, the Kansas City Chiefs star is at least having fun dragging the media and fans along.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Kelce said he's told the pop-music superstar that she "might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead" for a Chiefs game in the future.

Both Kelce brothers are doing their best to keep this bit going. On Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP he believes the rumors are "100 percent true," before quickly adding that he was joking.

This whole situation started in July when Travis said on the New Heights podcast that he tried to pass along a friendship bracelet to Swift with his phone number on it during one of her concerts at Arrowhead Stadium this summer.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said, "so I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Kelce didn't make it clear if he had ever met Swift before then or not, but since that comment, multiple reports have come out suggesting there may be something happening between the two.

Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez of The Messenger reported last week that the two have been "quietly hanging out" together. The Messenger's Olivia Jakiel reported on Wednesday they have hung out twice and it's "nothing serious," but Swift does find the eight-time Pro Bowler to be "very charming."

Conspiracy theorists will probably notice that Swift doesn't have any tour dates until Oct. 18 in Miami. The Chiefs host the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Of course, conspiracy theorists could also speculate this whole thing is an elaborate scheme by the Kelce brothers to increase the audience for their recently released documentary on Amazon Prime.