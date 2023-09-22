ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong Talks Angela Lee, Mark Zuckerberg and Lineker-Harrison

1 of 4

ONE Championship.

The combat sports world was left heartbroken by the December 2022 death of 18-year-old ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee, the younger sister of ONE titleholders Angela and Christian Lee.

On Tuesday, Angela published an article on The Players' Tribune, in which she revealed Victoria took her own life.

Angela, who has reigned as ONE's undisputed atomweight champion since 2016, also said that her car accident in 2017 was a suicide attempt.

The 27-year-old has now announced the launch of Fightstory, "a mental health non-profit organization created by combat athletes for fighters of all walks of life to share their story, inspire hope, and build a community for all to thrive in their mental and physical wellness journey."

Chatri, who has known Angela for her entire MMA career, said that ONE will be fully behind her new initiative.

"I think Angela is taking the pain and suffering and channeling it into something much bigger, and honoring Victoria in that way as well," he told B/R. "ONE Championship is in partnership with Angela and Fightstory because we truly believe in honoring Victoria Lee's legacy and we truly believe in the mission of improving mental health around the world and how Angela Lee can help so many others and save lives around the world. I think it's a very powerful mission.

"I started ONE Championship with the mission of unleashing real-life superheroes," he added. "I didn't know it would be in this form, in mental health, but Angela Lee is a superhero, and she is rallying the world to be more kind, more compassionate, more understanding and more supportive."

Angela, who became a mother in 2021, has been out of action since her sister's death, and it remains unclear when, or even if, she will fight again.

In an effort to keep the division moving—and with her blessing—ONE has created an interim atomweight title. That title will be up for grabs in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, when Thailand's Stamp Fairtex battles South Korea's Seo Hee Ham.

In Chatri's eyes, it's one of the biggest women's title fights of the year.

"I think it's definitely one of the biggest female world title fights on the planet this year," he said. "I mean, just looking at the storyline, Stamp is a multiple time muay thai world champion, a kickboxing world champion, trying to win a belt in a third sport. Ham is a legend in the industry and has competed everywhere in the world and ranks among the very best in the world.