NFL Week 3 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

Target: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: $5,600



Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked a lot like the top-tier quarterback he was before last season's injury issues. While the Rams don't have Cooper Kupp healthy, they've found a new star in rookie Puka Nacua.



Against a terrific 49ers defense in Week 2, Stafford tallied 307 passing yards and a touchdown, though he did have 2 interceptions.



The Cincinnati Bengals, who rank 17th in yards per pass attempt allowed, have a solid defense but aren't likely to present Stafford with as many problems this week. Lamar Jackson threw for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 2 and did not have a turnover.



Stafford's ceiling is limited against a Cincinnati team still looking to push back into contention. However, he's a high-floor play and inexpensive enough to let managers splurge on skill players.



Fade: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: $7,100



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields remains a pricey option because of his scrambling ability. However, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't allowed Fields to run often this season, and the third-year quarterback logged just four carries in Week 2.



Fields is also holding onto the ball too long, which has resulted in 10 sacks through two weeks.



Now, Fields will face an aggressive Kansas City defense that has recorded five sacks and surrendered just one passing touchdown.



While Fields had rushing and passing touchdowns in Week 2, his yardage was limited and he turned it over twice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's a touchdown-dependent option at this point, and Kansas City may force him into multiple mistakes and negative plays in Week 3.

