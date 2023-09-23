NFL Week 3 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

NFL Week 3 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy FootballSeptember 23, 2023
Another Thursday night game is in the rear view, and this one didn't provide as much drama as the first two of 2023.
The San Francisco 49ers won fairly convincingly over the New York Giants, and a few fantasy stars shined during the game. Managers who had Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle or Deebo Samuel in their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups are likely pleased with the outcome.
Now comes the challenge of uncovering value and avoiding busts for the rest of the Week 3 schedule. Below, you'll find a look at some of our top value plays of the week, along with a few risky options who are just too pricey to trust.
Quarterback
Target: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: $5,600
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked a lot like the top-tier quarterback he was before last season's injury issues. While the Rams don't have Cooper Kupp healthy, they've found a new star in rookie Puka Nacua.
Against a terrific 49ers defense in Week 2, Stafford tallied 307 passing yards and a touchdown, though he did have 2 interceptions.
The Cincinnati Bengals, who rank 17th in yards per pass attempt allowed, have a solid defense but aren't likely to present Stafford with as many problems this week. Lamar Jackson threw for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 2 and did not have a turnover.
Stafford's ceiling is limited against a Cincinnati team still looking to push back into contention. However, he's a high-floor play and inexpensive enough to let managers splurge on skill players.
Fade: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: $7,100
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields remains a pricey option because of his scrambling ability. However, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't allowed Fields to run often this season, and the third-year quarterback logged just four carries in Week 2.
Fields is also holding onto the ball too long, which has resulted in 10 sacks through two weeks.
Now, Fields will face an aggressive Kansas City defense that has recorded five sacks and surrendered just one passing touchdown.
While Fields had rushing and passing touchdowns in Week 2, his yardage was limited and he turned it over twice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's a touchdown-dependent option at this point, and Kansas City may force him into multiple mistakes and negative plays in Week 3.
Fields simply carries too much boom-or-bust potential to trust at this price point.
Running Back
Target: Kenneth Walker III: $6,200
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III remains a second-tier option, but he has legitimate top-five scoring potential this week.
The Carolina Panthers rank fourth in passing yards allowed but just 25th in rushing yards allowed. Seattle should take a run-heavy approach, especially with DK Metcalf battling a rib injury.
Metcalf, though, insists that he'll be OK.
"I'm feeling pretty good," he told reporters on Thursday.
Walker had 42 rushing yards, one catch for 11 yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 2. He might not find the end zone twice this week, but he should have a much higher yardage total against Carolina.
Fade: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: $7,400
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is worth a start in season-long leagues because of his work volume. He's recorded 40 carries and five receptions this season with 214 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
However, Henry has been unable to break loose and is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. He's still searching for his first 100-yard game on the ground, and it's unlikely to come against the Cleveland Browns.
While the Browns' offense is a mess, their defense is fantastic. It has surrendered just one offensive touchdown and ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed.
Rookie Tyjae Spears was the more explosive Titans back in Week 2. He may cut into Henry's workload further this week after logging eight carries against the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Henry has a solid floor, he doesn't have the ceiling needed to justify his DFS value.
Wide Receiver
Target: Tank Dell, Houston Texans: $3,600
Managers looking for a true bargain should target Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell in Week 3.
Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is dealing with a shoulder injury but was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He's played well thus far and is developing a strong chemistry with Dell.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense represents a tough matchup, but it is susceptible to the pass. The Jags rank 25th in passing yards allowed and have surrendered three passing touchdowns thus far.
Dell figures to be a high-volume target a week after he caught seven passes for 72 yards and a score. He ranks third among Houston receivers with 14 targets and should provide a decent enough floor against Jacksonville. Consider Dell as a budget flex option this week.
Fade: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: $6,800
New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson ripped off a long touchdown reception in Week 2 and finished with 83 yards. However, he's become a boom-or-bust receiver with Zach Wilson under center, which makes him a risk against a good New England Patriots defense.
New England ranks 12 in passing yards allowed, has recorded four sacks and has surrendered just two passing touchdowns.
Wilson had five catches and a touchdown in Week 1 but only 34 receiving yards. He's trending as a touchdown-dependent option in Week 3, and with Zach Wilson continuing to play poorly, there's no guarantee that the receiver will find the end zone.
In both games against the Patriots last season, Wilson failed to find the end zone. The Patriots haven't lost to the Jets since 2015, and they'll have a plan for slowing New York's top receiving threat in this one.
At this price, Wilson can't be trusted.
Tight End
Target: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $3,100
Tight end Cade Otton hasn't become a fantasy star just yet, but he's becoming a dependable part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing attack.
Otton has caught eight passes on nine targets for 60 yards this season. In Week 2, he caught six passes for 41 yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing extremely well, and Otton is a player he trusts.
The Philadelphia Eagles defense, meanwhile, has struggled to contain opposing tight ends. According to FantasyPros, no defense has allowed more fantasy points to the position in 2023.
Managers looking to spend big on running backs and receivers would be wise to consider Otton as a high-floor, high-upside budget play at tight ends.
Fade: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: $4,200
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is one of those middle-tier players who has a ton of physical upside but never seems to reach his potential.
We've seen what Njoku can do when he's a big part of the game plan. In Week 13 of last season, he caught seven passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. However, Cleveland has leaned heavily on its new-look wide receiver group this year, and Njoku has just six receptions on seven targets.
On Monday night, Njoku caught four passes for 48 yards but lost a fumble.
Backing Njoku this week means you're backing Deshaun Watson against a tremendous Tennessee Titans defensive front. It's hard to do that, given Watson's putrid play, and there's just no reason to trust Njoku this week.
Either go big and start a star like Travis Kelce ($7.2K) or go with a legitimate bargain like Otton. There's not enough value in tanking the middle road with Njoku.
