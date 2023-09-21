Emma Says WWE Released Her from Contract After Tweeting Australia PLE Is 'a Dream'

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstar Emma announced Thursday that she was released from the company less than one year after making her return.

Emma made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after a previous tweet in which she expressed excitement over Elimination Chamber talking place in her home country of Australia:

WWE announced Thursday morning that Elimination Chamber will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 24, 2024.

Emma tweeted about her release shortly after Mustafa Ali tweeted Thursday that he is "no longer working with WWE."

In 2011, Emma signed a developmental deal with WWE, becoming the first female Aussie wrestler in company history.

She enjoyed a successful run in NXT from 2012 to 2014, even competing on the inaugural NXT pay-per-view called NXT Arrival at which she lost to Paige in an NXT Women's Championship match.

Emma went to the main roster in 2014 and was later released in 2017, prompting her to wrestle elsewhere under her real name of Tenille Dashwood.

As Tenille, she competed in numerous promotions, including Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. During her time with Impact, she once held the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne.

Emma was signed back to WWE and made her official return in October 2022, losing a SmackDown Women's Championship open challenge against Ronda Rousey in her first match.

She went on to compete in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, but never gained much traction, appearing inconsistently on Raw and SmackDown, and oftentimes being relegated to main event.

At one point, Emma began appearing on screen with her real-life fiancé, Riddick Moss, however, it didn't blossom into a significant storyline.

Emma's release signaled the start of some expected talent cuts following the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings last week.