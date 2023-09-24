1 Trade for Every NBA Team a Month Before New Season

13 of 21

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Deal: Jrue Holiday for James Harden

All right. It's time to get really weird.

James Harden has made no secret that he wants off the Philadelphia 76ers. On more than one occasion this summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo has talked about leaving the Milwaukee Bucks if he doesn't feel like they're as committed to winning as he is.

So, let's just put the former MVP-race nemeses on the same team. There's more to it than that, but the idea of Harden and Giannis being teammates is pretty fun (and funny) to think about considering the debates they've inspired.

As for why it makes basketball sense in 2023, Milwaukee was right around average offensively last regular season. When Giannis was on the floor for each of the last two postseasons, the Bucks scored at an even lower rate than they did in 2022-23.

The Giannis-centric offense has become game-plannable, especially when opposing defenses have the luxury of seeing it over and over in a playoff setting. Hiring a new head coach may start to address the problem, but new personnel may be necessary for dramatic change.

Say what you will about the number of teams Harden has given up on in recent years and the fact that he's no longer at his peak, but he's still one of the game's best playmakers.

Over the last three seasons, Harden has averaged 22.3 points and 10.5 assists per game. During his career, including the last few seasons, Harden's teams have almost always scored at a high rate when he's on the floor.

The other side of this coin is that Milwaukee's defense could take a massive hit by plugging Harden into Jrue Holiday's spot. But Giannis and Brook Lopez may be the best frontcourt in the league to hide Harden's weakness on that end.

It would certainly take some time for Harden and Giannis to figure out how to coexist, but this move would raise the Bucks' offensive ceiling. And if it doesn't work, they wouldn't be tied to Harden long term, as he's on an expiring contract.