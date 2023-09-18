NBA Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon 'Angry' with Celtics Following Failed Offseason Trade

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon may still feel a bit bitter over the team's attempt to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

Washburn said on CLNS Media's Celtics Beat podcast that Brogdon was "angry with the team."

"He was not happy in July," Washburn said. "Is he the same level of unhappiness in September? We don't know. He hasn't talked all summer. ... Malcolm Brogdon was not happy about the deal or being potentially dealt. He was pissed."

Boston's first attempt to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis had Brogdon going to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Clippers backed away from the deal, reportedly due to concerns over the 30-year-old's health after he played through an elbow injury at the end of last season.

While the Celtics eventually landed Porziņģis, that wasn't the end of the story. Head coach Joe Mazzulla acknowledged in July there was a "healing process" ongoing between Brogdon and the team.

That dovetailed with a July 20 report from Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett, who cited a source asserting the Celtics indicated to other franchises that Brogdon is "a valued member of their team." To that end, they weren't actively looking to trade him at this point.

Especially with the departure of Marcus Smart, Brogdon figures to maintain a big role in the backcourt. Having him content and fully committed is important for Mazzulla and his staff.